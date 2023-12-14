Kyocera strengthens its SADC foothold with TASKalfa Pro 15000c acquisition in Mauritius

From left: Heidie-Mari Middel, Production Specialist at Kyocera Document Solutions South Africa, Lawrence Boodhoo, CEO of CBE, Paul Wendlandt, General Manager of Kyocera Document Solutions South Africa.

Kyocera unveiled its plans for extending eco-friendly production printing services into the SADC region, thanks to a strategic partnership forged with Central Business Equipment (CBE) in Mauritius. CBE's acquisition of the TASKAlfa Pro 15000c signifies a significant milestone, poised to impact the printing landscape in Mauritius. This move aims to enhance productivity, elevate output quality, offer versatile media handling and provide personalised options while maintaining a strong focus on energy efficiency and minimising operational downtime.

Kyocera's establishment in Mauritius is part of a broader initiative to extend its presence across other SADC countries. To achieve this, Kyocera has invested in comprehensive training for local technicians and collaborated closely with dealer partners to identify and capitalise on emerging opportunities.

Heidie-Mari Middel, Production Specialist at Kyocera Document Solutions South Africa, expressed their vision, saying: "We intend to introduce the TASKalfa Pro 15000c to other SADC nations as a key driver towards a more sustainable future for society."

The collaboration with CBE materialised as a result of Kyocera's ongoing efforts to educate and empower its dealer network about the long-term advantages of inkjet and production printing technologies.

At the Hunkeler Innovation Days, a prestigious print technology tradeshow held in Lucerne, Switzerland earlier this year, Lawrence Boodhoo, CEO of CBE, had the opportunity to witness a personal demonstration of the remarkable capabilities of the TASKalfa Pro 15000c. This experience solidified his decision to invest in this production printing solution.

Boodhoo highlighted the device's strengths, stating: "It's the perfect choice for customers seeking exceptional reliability with a low cost of ownership. The device has proven its adaptability to various media types, excelling in a wide range of applications, including direct mail, catalogues and brochures. Its durability and reliability consistently surpass our expectations, resulting in higher run rates and increased uptime."

The official launch of the TASKalfa Pro 15000c in Mauritius took place on 20 November 2023 at the CBE offices.

About Kyocera’s cut sheet digital inkjet printer The commercial printing market has traditionally been split into two categories: expensive offset printers and large-size inkjet printers for commercial printing applications typically involving large print runs of identical content, such as magazines and flyers, and inexpensive toner printers for smaller, custom print runs, where total monthly print volumes are relatively modest. Enter Kyocera’s TASKalfa Pro 15000c, a cut sheet digital inkjet printer, which fits neatly between these two categories by providing high-productivity performance at an entry-level price.



The TASKalfa Pro 15000c prints up to 150 A4 pages per minute for up to an hour without pausing and boasts excellent image quality, thanks to the unique water-based pigment inks developed exclusively by Kyocera. Digital printers support variable printing since physical plates are not used, thereby allowing a much greater degree of flexibility. Digital printers do not require special skills or qualifications to operate, which reduces labour costs for greater efficiency and productivity. By leveraging the technological assets and resources of the Kyocera Group, a high-productivity, cut sheet digital inkjet printer at a surprisingly low purchase price is on offer.