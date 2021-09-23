Incubation hub for entrepreneurs, start-ups opens in Joburg

The Unicorn Group team at the launch of the incubation centre in Johannesburg.

Pan-African investment company Unicorn Group has opened an incubation and innovation centre in Johannesburg, Gauteng.



The Unicorn Incubation Campus will host African start-ups and innovators under one roof and help them bring their ambitious ideas to life, according to a statement.

Users will have 24-hour access to resources such as technology, high-speed internet, management coaching, pitch training, international and national experts, resident mentors, government agencies, venture capitalists, angel investors and other stakeholders.

Dr Akintoye Akindele, chairman of Unicorn Group, says: “The Unicorn Incubation Campus reiterates our commitment towards spurring innovation and empowering entrepreneurs to identify and build sustainable and competitive companies that will contribute to the economic growth of Africa.

“We are very excited this is happening in SA, as Platform Capital and Unicorn Group have invested in a few South African businesses, and we look forward to investing in more sustainable South African businesses.”

Unicorn Group targets innovative ideas, start-ups and early-stage companies in the technology and technology-enabled sectors across the African continent.

It has this year also launched incubation campuses in Lagos in Nigeria, Accra in Ghana and Dallas in the US.

The incubation campus in Johannesburg will set a new standard and address the challenges faced by entrepreneurs, early start-ups, and early-stage companies across Africa, it says.

“As Africans continue to innovate and position the continent as an increasingly attractive destination for investment, competition on the global stage, and technology-based solutions, Unicorn Group is pleased to support an ecosystem that will empower entrepreneurs to bring their ambitious ideas to life and propel us toward the Africa we desire,” notes Akindele.