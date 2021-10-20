Ithuba bursary programme targets IT, commerce students

Ithuba is offering 20 bursaries to students looking to further their studies in information technology, commerce and marketing.

The company is the official operator of the South African National Lottery.

In a statement, it says aspiring applicants must be studying towards a degree in computer science / engineering, information systems, communication networks, software development, accounting, management accounting and finance, and marketing.

Additionally, they must have, at least, obtained a 70% average for each subject this academic year, as well as an average of 70% (or above) for all subjects from the previous year.

The applicants should have also completed Matric and not be older than 25 years, it states.

CEO Charmaine Mabuza says the Ithuba bursary programme is designed to ensure students have the best possible chance to succeed professionally.

“Our programme model is unique. We make sure our learners have everything needed. This means we provide the basics – money for tuition, accommodation, laptops, books, food and an allowance – and on top of that our students receive mentorship, support from our team and counselling in life skills, which prepare them for the workplace.

“We also help our students to network within their area of professionalism and among their peers at the various universities in the country,” says Mabuza.

Ithuba’s bursary programme was initiated in 1999. During this time, the national lottery operator says it has sponsored over 200 students in a range of professions, with recipients going on to qualify as doctors, lawyers, chartered accountants and IT specialists.

According to Ithuba, the bursary programme was founded with the purpose of assisting young people from previously marginalised communities to further their studies on a tertiary level. It targets young individuals from disadvantaged backgrounds who have demonstrated outstanding academics and wish to study further for a better career opportunity.

To apply for the 2022 intake, applicants must supply a certified copy of their latest academic results, a provisional letter of admission from a South African tertiary institution, and a provisional letter of admission for residency or private accommodation.

They must also supply a letter motivating why they should be awarded the bursary and how they will contribute to community upliftment, certified copies of both their and their parents’ South African ID, as well as proof their household income is under R350 000 per annum.

To complete and submit the online application, click here. Applications close on 31 October.