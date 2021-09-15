New nova Y60 beats the low battery blues

The Huawei nova Y60 has landed in South Africa, meeting local needs for an affordable yet fabulous smartphone boasting all-day battery life.

With a recommended retail price of only R3 099, the trend-setting new nova Y60 comes in Crush Green or Midnight Black, and is powered by a huge 5 000mAh battery so you can stream, share and play games all day. Battery life is extended by Huawei’s power-saving AI algorithms and an Ultra Power Saving mode, so you can stream video for up to 15 hours on a single charge.

The Huawei nova Y60 features a 6.6-inch FullView Display and Huawei SuperSound technology for an immersive experience, whether you’re playing games, watching videos or surfing the internet. Make your Huawei nova Y60 the life of the party with its boosted speaker volume of up to 86dB, and capture every moment with its triple AI camera set-up: an f/1.8 13MP main camera, discrete 2MP depth camera and 5MP ultra wide-angle camera, as well as and/2 8MP selfie camera for more professional-looking photos.

Process and store more photos, video and multimedia thanks to an octa-core processor and a 4GB DDR4 for powerful performance and an internal storage capacity of 64GB, and add a MicroSD card for up to 512GB storage capacity.

The nova Y60 comes with a two-year warranty, one-time free screen guard service, free unboxing service at store, 50 days’ screen insurance and 50GB free Huawei Cloud Storage for 12 months.

See what DJ Tira thinks of the nova y60 here.

Get the Huawei nova Y60 for only R3 099 and receive a free Bluetooth headset valued at R699 at the Huawei Store (Online) now! T&Cs apply.