Five reasons why you should buy a refurbished server

Universe Direct started in 1997 building own-brand computers. Today, we are the largest seller of reconditioned computer equipment in Africa.

Universe Direct buys pre-owned top brand name IT equipment, recycles, reconditions and sells or rents it to businesses, educational institutions, to computer dealers or private individuals.

Pre-owned equipment is shipped to Universe Direct where our Super Crew begin the rigorous process of scrubbing all personal data and performing a complete audit up to the highest international standard. (US Department of Defense Standard).

1. Peace of mind

Manage your data centre servers the way you want, collectively, in person, remotely or with your smartphone.

2. Affordability

You can re-organise your life at a fraction of the price.

3. Scalability

Dual Xeon Deca Core, Dual PSU, 1000w, 128GB RAM, 100TB SSD and, and, plus, plus.

4. Reliability

Our servers are factory reconditioned and carry an extended advance parts replacement warranty.

5. Performance

Dell PowerEdge R730 runs Microsoft Server 2019 at the same speed as the latest models.

Universe Direct is South Africa’s largest distributor of refurbished IT equipment and we pride ourselves on our ongoing guarantee of both equipment, onsite and remote service.

Universe Direct offers a standard three-year parts replacement warranty on servers and has extended warranty options available upon request.