ICT tenders: Springing into action
Public sector procurement officers are kicking into the high activity that is synonymous with the spring season. The result is pages of tender opportunities for all areas of the ICT industry to consider vying for.
The software and services sectors are the big winners this week, with a record-breaking 82 and 79 requests on offer. While coming in significantly lower at 49 notices, the hardware sector will still be pleased at the highest level of interest attracted over the last three months. The telecoms sector, on the other hand, falls just short of its peak, with a total of 12 requests.
State power utility Eskom dominates the week with seven requests for bids, a single invitation to express interest and a further three requests for information. The State IT Agency follows close behind, with eight tenders advertised. Special mention goes to Transnet, the Industrial Development Corporation and the Independent Communications Authority of South Africa, which come in at joint third place with four requests each.
While the number of opportunities on offer is encouraging for the ICT sector, the low number of tenders reaching conclusion – whether through cancellation or award – remains alarmingly low. This issue sees two of each announced and it's worth noting the award announcements are based in deviations from normal procurement processes.
New tenders
State Information Technology Agency
SITA invites bids for the supply of Juniper equipment, installation, support and maintenance for the SAPS Shortfall Project.
Tender no: RFB 943
Information: Lekoetsi Makwela, Tel: (012) 482 3010, E-mail: Lekoetsi.Makwela@sita.co.za.
Closing date: 8 Sep 2021
Tags: Hardware, Services, Support and maintenance, Networking
Provision of maintenance and technical support is sought for the STRLab system for the South African Police Service for a period of 24 months.
Tender no: RFB 940
Information: Lekoetsi Makwela, Tel: (012) 482 3010, E-mail: Lekoetsi.Makwela@sita.co.za.
Closing date: 7 Sep 2021
Tags: Software, Services, Support and maintenance
SITA invites bids for accreditation for support, maintenance and installation for end-user computing (EUC) infrastructure for a period of three years.
Tender no: RFA 952
Information: Cindy Kobe, Tel: (012) 482 2532, E-mail: cindy.kobe@sita.co.za.
Closing date: 13 Sep 2021
Tags: Hardware, Services, Support and maintenance, Computing, Mobility
The Department of Agriculture, Land Reform and Rural Development requires supply, installation, maintenance and support of VMware software.
Tender no: RFB 930
Information: Emmah Mmatli, Tel: (012) 482 2673, E-mail: Emmah.Mmatli@sita.co.za.
Closing date: 6 Sep 2021
Tags: Software, Services, Support and maintenance
SITA invites bids for the supply of professional services, providing complete support from project conceptualisation to delivery of the Digital Public Service Awards for GovTech 2021-2023.
Tender no: RFB 964
Information: Procurement helpdesk, Tel: (080) 748 2224, E-mail: Tenders@sita.co.za.
Closing date: 21 Sep 2021
Tags: Services, Consulting, Digital
Bids are invited for phase three of the Gauteng Broadband Network (GBN) project to manage, operate and maintain the current GBN end-to-end install base, including the expansion of the current network for a period of three years.
Compulsory briefing: 6 Sep
Tender no: RFB 921
Information: Procurement helpdesk, Tel: (080) 748 2224, E-mail: Tenders@sita.co.za.
Closing date: 21 Sep 2021
Tags: Services, Telecommunications, Broadband, Support and maintenance, Managed services
SITA is advertising for the renewal of the Adobe Enterprise License Agreement, maintenance and support on behalf of the Department of Defence for a period of three-years.
Tender no: RFB 920 - 2021
Information: Nokwanda Wasa, Tel: (012) 482 3004, E-mail: Nokwanda.Wasa@sita.co.za.
Closing date: 22 Sep 2021
Tags: Services, Software, Support and maintenance, Software licensing
Procurement of emulation software, installation, configuration with maintenance and support for a period of three years is sought for the Mpumalanga Provincial Treasury.
Tender no: RFB 973
Information: Pitsi Mashamaite, Tel: (015) 291 8012, E-mail: Pitsi.Mashamaite@sita.co.za.
Closing date: 22 Sep 2021
Tags: Services, Software, Support and maintenance, Emulation
Dube TradePort Corporation
The organisation requires ICT security and cyber security services for a period of three years.
Tender no: DTP/RFP/31/CEO/10/2019
Information: Vanishree Naidoo, Tel: (032) 814 0096, E-mail: tenders@dubetradeport.co.za.
Closing date: 8 Sep 2021
Tags: Software, Services, Security, Cyber Security
South African National Energy Development Institute
Sanedi is advertising for the development of a monitoring and evaluation system for public sector energy efficiency projects.
Tender no: 171
Information: Nondumiso Buthelezi, Tel: (011) 038 4369, E-mail: enquiries.procurement@sanedi.org.za.
Closing date: 7 Sep 2021
Tags: Software, Software development, Monitoring, Evaluation, Energy
Road Accident Fund
The RAF invites experienced, suitably qualified service providers to provide an outsourced cyber security operation centre (CSOC) for a period of five years.
Compulsory briefing: 14 Sep – Microsoft Teams
Tender no: RAF/2021/00011
Information: Ilish Seema, Tel: (012) 429 5135, E-mail: ilishs@raf.co.za.
Closing date: 1 Oct 2021
Tags: Software, Services, Security, Cyber security, CSOS, Outsourcing, Managed services, Cyber security operation centre
The organisation is also looking for an experienced, suitably qualified service provider for the provision of enterprise resource planning for a period of five years.
Tender no: RAF/2021/00008
Information: Ilish Seema, Tel: (012) 429 5135, E-mail: ilishs@raf.co.za.
Closing date: 1 Oct 2021
Tags: Software, ERP, Enterprise resource planning
Amajuba District Municipality
The KwaZulu-Natal municipality requires supply and delivery of six laptop computers.
Tender no: Q2021/32
Information: Wonder Madi, Tel: (034) 329 7200, E-mail: wonderm@amajuba.gov.za.
Closing date: 7 Sep 2021
Tags: Hardware, Computing, Mobility
Sentech Limited
The company is advertising for preventative maintenance of CCTV surveillance at Nasrec and the access control system at STP and Nasrec.
Tender no: RFQ/Access Control/ CCTV 6000000561
Information: Tumelo Buang, Tel: (011) 471 0000, E-mail: buangtp@sentech.co.za.
Closing date: 10 Sep 2021
Tags: Services, Hardware, Security, Access management, Biometrics, Support and maintenance
Central Energy Fund
The CEF wishes to appoint a service provider to provide a managed printing solution for a period of 36 months.
Tender no: MPS/08/2021
Information: Mkhulu Wellem Skhosana, Tel: (010) 201 4793, E-mail: Wellems@cefgroup.co.za.
Closing date: 29 Sep 2021
Tags: Hardware, Printing, Services, Managed services, Managed printing
Saldanha Bay Municipality
The Western Cape municipality is looking for a service provider to conduct data management, revenue protection and token identifier roll-over for the period 1 November 2021 to 30 June 2024.
Tender no: SBM 02/21/22
Information: C Du Preez, Tel: (022) 701 7123, E-mail: cassie.dupreez@sbm.gov.za.
Closing date: 17 Sep 2021
Tags: Software, Services, Data management, Token identifier
The municipality also requires supply, installation and management of a STS-compliant prepayment electricity vending, data management, revenue protection and token identifier roll-over system for the period 1 July 2022 to 30 June 2027.
Tender no: SBM 03/21/22
Information: C Du Preez, Tel: (022) 701 7123, E-mail: cassie.dupreez@sbm.gov.za.
Closing date: 17 Sep 2021
Tags: Software, Data management, Token identifier
Nkandla Local Municipality
Bids are invited for the provision of support on an existing integrated financial management accounting system.
Tender no: NKA/BTO001/2021/22
Information: Dumisile Msomi, Tel: (035) 833 2015, E-mail: dmsomi@nkandla.org.za.
Closing date: 27 Sep 2021
Tags: Software, Services, Support and maintenance, IFMS, ERP
Umzimkhulu Local Municipality
The municipality requires supply and delivery of software/application licences (36 months contract).
Non-compulsory briefing: 6 Sep – Link.
Tender no: ULM-CORP002/22
Information: G Mngqundaniso, Tel: (039) 259 5007 E-mail: mngqundanisog@umzimkhululm.gov.za.
Closing date: 1 Oct 2021
Tags: Software, Software licensing
Air Traffic and Navigation Services Company Limited
ATNS wishes to appoint a service provider for various computer hardware spares.
Tender no: ATNS/HO/RFP012/21.22/CAATS PROJECT
Information: Nokuthula Sangweni, Cell: 082 875 4809, E-mail: NokuthulaSa@atns.co.za.
Closing date: 14 Sep 2021
Tags: Hardware, Computing
Eastern Cape Gambling and Betting Board
The organisation is looking for an electronic document management solution with digitised workflows.
Compulsory briefing: 3 Sep – Microsoft Teams
Tender no: ECGB-21/22-BID-01
Information: Thandi Malotana, Tel: (043) 702 8307, E-mail: thandazwam@ecgb.org.za.
Closing date: 20 Sep 2021
Tags: Software, Document management, Workflow, Digital
Pixley Ka Seme District Municipality
The Northern Cape municipality wishes to procure an automated risk management and internal audit software system.
Tender no: TD 03/2021
Information: Desmond Mqhum, Tel: (053) 631 0891, E-mail: dmqhum@pksdm.gov.za.
Closing date: 22 Sep 2021
Tags: Software, Risk management, Audit
South African Revenue Service
Bids are invited for the procurement and support of the PADS4 video and digital signage solution (smart displays) for 34 SARS branches.
Tender no: RFP 15/2021
Information: SARS Tender Office, Tel: (081) 037 9162, E-mail: tenderofffice@sars.gov.za.
Closing date: 15 Sep 2021
Tags: Hardware, Software, Digital, Video, Digital signage
Overberg Water
A professional service provider is sought for the provision of IT support services at Overberg Water Board for a period of 24 months.
Tender no: RFP OW-024/2021/22
Information: Nicholus Lehutso, Tel: (021) 851 2155, E-mail: nlehutso@overbergwater.co.za.
Closing date: 8 Sep 2021
Tags: Services, Support and maintenance
Gamagara Local Municipality
The Northern Cape municipality is advertising for provision of infrastructure-as-a-service and software-as-a-service for a period of 36 months.
Tender no: GM2021/35
Information: Tshenolo Tshekedi, Tel: (053) 723 6000, E-mail: tshekedit@gamagara.co.za.
Closing date: 22 Sep 2021
Tags: Services, Hardware, Software, Infrastructure-as-a-service, IaaS, Software-as-a-service, SaaS
Ithala SOC Limited
The organisation is looking for a service provider to provide a digital platform for its insurance department.
Tender no: RFQ 18994
Information: Nokuthokoza Mbhele, Tel: (031) 366 2500, E-mail: quotes_ltd@ithala.co.za.
Closing date: 6 Sep 2021
Tags: Services, Software, Digital
Transnet SOC Ltd
Transnet is advertising for the design, supply, installation, commissioning, configuration and integration of all equipment, software and database for a full high-definition IP CCTV surveillance system at Witbank and Komatipoort Marshalling Yards for a period of 12 months. The entire installation shall function as a single integrated HD IP CCTV surveillance system.
Tender no: ERACKM_WGO-35482
Information: Dudu Mkhwebane, Tel: (012) 315 4121, E-mail: dudu.mkhwebane@transnet.net.
Closing date: 14 Sep 2021
Tags: Services, Hardware, Software, Security, CCTV
Bids are invited for the provision of a procurement process automation solution for a period of three years with an option to extend for two years.
Tender no: GSM/21/05/2119
Information: Nomasomi Mgandela, Tel: (011) 308 2360, E-mail: Nomasomi.Mgandela@transnet.net.
Closing date: 21 Sep 2021
Tags: Software, Procurement, SCM, Supply chain management
Provision of application programming interface service is sought for mobile application developed for Transnet SOC Ltd operating as Transnet Port Terminals for a period of three years.
Tender no: iCLM HQ 610/TPT
Information: Nomathamsanqa Tammara Nyawose, Tel: (066) 133 0619, E-mail: nomathamsanqa.nyawose@transnet.net.
Closing date: 7 Sep 2021
Tags: Software, Services, Applications, Mobility, Application programming interface, API
The supply, installation, configuration and migration of a replacement of the NMS server hardware and SevOne standard annual maintenance renewal for PAS with 7500 Objects is sought,
Tender no: SAZ 4023/2021
Information: Mandisa Liwani, Tel: (021) 940 1840, E-mail: mandisa.liwani@transnet.net.
Closing date: 14 Sep 2021
Tags: Services, Hardware, Software, Support and maintenance, Servers, Networking
Department of Defence
The department is advertising the rendering of a service provider in regards to the Oryx Simulator training for a period of three years. Procurement plan number: DOD PROC PLAN 21-22/SAAF/662.
Tender no: CPSC-B-PC-019-2020
Information: Technical: Colonel IN Moreetsi or Lieutenant Colonel Munsami, Tel: (012) 312 2732. General: Major N Sobekwa, Tel: (012) 649 6682, E-mail: invitationdodcpsc@gmail.com.
Closing date: 27 Sep 2021
Tags: Hardware, Services, Software, Simulation, Virtual reality, Training and eLearning
Bids are invited for the maintenance and repair of the security systems within the SA Army Signal Formation and units for a period of three years. Procurement plan number: DOD PROC PLAN 21-22/SA ARMY/577.
Tender no: CPSC-B-PC-021-2020
Information: Technical: Major T.J. Potgieter, Tel: (012) 529 0390, Cell: 081 324 4531. General: Major N Sobekwa, Tel: (012) 649 6682, E-mail: invitationdodcpsc@gmail.com.
Closing date: 27 Sep 2021
Tags: Hardware, Services, Software, Security, CCTV, Biometrics
Community Schemes Ombud Service
CSOS wishes to appoint a service provider for the provision of Eset licence renewal and support for a period of three years.
Tender no: CSOS010-2021R
Information: Jabulile Sithole, Tel: (010) 593 0533, E-mail: tenders@csos.org.za.
Closing date: 15 Sep 2021
Tags: Software, Software licensing, Services, Security, Support and maintenance, Internet
iSimangaliso Wetland Park
The authority is advertising for the development, hosting and maintenance of website and mobile applications for a period of 36 months.
Tender no: 08/2021
Information: Bids representative, Tel: (035) 590 1633, E-mail: bids@isimangaliso.com.
Closing date: 22 Sep 2021
Tags: Software, Services, Software development, Internet, Hosting, Mobile applications, Mobility
Sekhukhune District Municipality
The Limpopo municipality requires a service provider/s for back-end and front-end solutions for a period of three years.
Tender no: SK8/3/1-08/2021/2022
Information: Vicky Chabedi, Tel: (013) 262 7419, E-mail: chabediv@sekhukhune.gov.za.
Closing date: 8 Sep 2021
Tags: Software
KwaZulu-Natal Film Commission
The commission is advertising for online interactive locations.
Tender no: REQ02071
Information: Sthandiwe Mnguni, Tel: (031) 003 9000, E-mail: scm@kwazulunatalfilm.co.za.
Closing date: 10 Sep 2021
Tags: Software, Digital, Internet, IoT
Industrial Development Corporation of South Africa Limited
The IDC is looking for backup and replication software.
Tender no: T34/08/21
Information: Mmanthudi Mosupyoe, Tel: (011) 269 3709, E-mail: mmanthudim@idc.co.za.
Closing date: 13 Sep 2021
Tags: Software, Back-up, Replication
The upgrade and preventative maintenance of the IDC’s access control system is also sought.
Tender no: T28/08/21
Information: Luyanda Dlamini, Tel: (011) 269 3767, E-mail: luyandad@idc.co.za.
Closing date: 13 Sep 2021
Tags: Software, Hardware, Services, Security, Access control, Biometrics, Support and maintenance
Proposals are requested for the preventative maintenance and upgrade of the IDC’s CCTV surveillance system.
Tender no: T30/08/21
Information: Luyanda Dlamini, Tel: (011) 269 3767, E-mail: luyandad@idc.co.za.
Closing date: 15 Sep 2021
Tags: Software, Hardware, Services, Security, CCTV, Support and maintenance
The IDC also wishes to procure extended warranty and support for its HP infrastructure hardware.
Tender no: T31/08/21
Information: Mmanthudi Mosupyoe, Tel: (011) 269 3709, E-mail: mmanthudim@idc.co.za.
Closing date: 10 Sep 2021
Tags: Hardware, Services, Support and maintenance
Department of Social Development
The department requires provision of Mimecast e-mail continuity and security services or a suitable alternative.
Tender no: SD11/2021
Information: Z Mantantana, Tel: (012) 312 7463, E-mail: ZolisaM@dsd.gov.za.
Closing date: 21 Sep 2021
Tags: Software, Security, E-mail, Continuity, Services
Alfred Duma Local Municipality
The KZN municipality invites bids for the installation, supply, maintenance and repairs to the bio-matrix system for a period of three years.
Tender no: PS 05/2021
Information: M Abdool, Tel: (036) 631 1777, E-mail: mabdool@alfredduma.gov.za.
Closing date: 15 Sep 2021
Tags: Software, Hardware, Security, Biometrics
Sarah Baartman District Municipality
The Eastern Cape municipality invites bids for the development, hosting, maintenance and support of website and intranet.
Tender no: 22/2021
Information: Chuma Mabindla, Tel: (041) 508 7054, E-mail: cmabindla@sbdm.co.za.
Closing date: 21 Sep 2021
Tags: Software, Software development, Internet, Intranet, Services, Hosting, Support and maintenance
NamaKwa District Municipality
Bids are invited for the review, analysis and update of the rural roads asset management system (RRAMS).
Tender no: 10/2021
Information: Chaldon Osborne, Tel: (027) 712 8000, E-mail: chaldono@namakwa-dm.gov.za.
Closing date: 13 Sep 2021
Tags: Software, Software development
Department of Human Settlements
Terms of reference are sought to request for the appointment of a service provider to improve efficiency through business process management in the national department for a period of 24 months.
Tender no: VA49/711
Information: Mbulelo Camagu, Tel: (012) 444 9240, E-mail: mbulelo.camagu@dhs.gov.za.
Closing date: 10 Sep 2021
Tags: Software, Services, Consulting, Business process management, BPM
Department of Mineral Resources and Energy
Bids are invited for the appointment of a service provider to design, supply and install an electronic surveillance and access control system, including support, repair and maintenance service of the same system for a period of 36 months at the Department of Mineral Resources and Energy Polokwane (Landros Mare building) and Witbank (old Absa building) regional offices.
Tender no: DMRE/007/2021/22
Information: Lucia Nkhethoa, Tel: (012) 444 3778, E-mail: Lucia.Nkhethoa@dmre.gov.za.
Closing date: 8 Sep 2021
Tags: Software, Services, Hardware, Access control, Security, Biometrics, Electronic surveillance
The department also wishes to appoint a panel of consultants to render forensic audit, information system audit and internal audit services for a period of three years.
Tender no: DMRE/008/2021/22
Information: Samuel Msiza, Tel: (012) 406 7910, E-mail: Samuel.msiza@dmre.gov.za.
Closing date: 15 Sep 2021
Tags: Software, Services, Security, Consulting, Forensics, Auditing
King Sabata Dalindyebo Local Municipality
The Eastern Cape municipality is looking for a service provider for the supply, installation and management of a pre-payment electricity vending system for three years.
Tender no: SCM:009/2021/22
Information: Ms Lunika, Tel: (047) 501 4427, E-mail: xoliswal@ksd.gov.za.
Closing date: 16 Sep 2021
Tags: Services, Software, Pre-payment, Electricity vending
Supply, installation, maintenance and training on a revenue management and debt collection system is also sought for three years.
Tender no: SCM:010/2021/22
Information: Ms Lunika, Tel: (047) 501 4427, E-mail: xoliswal@ksd.gov.za.
Closing date: 16 Sep 2021
Tags: Services, Software, Support and maintenance, Revenue management, Debt collection
Media, Information and Communication Technologies Sector Education and Training Authority
The seta is looking for a service provider for the provision, supply and maintenance of telephone system rental to for a period of three years.
Compulsory briefing: 6 Sep – Microsoft Teams
Tender no: RFQ/MICT/TEL/006/2021
Information: Bid queries, Tel: (011) 207 2600, E-mail: bidqueries@mict.org.za.
Closing date: 15 Sep 2021
Tags: Services, Hardware, Telecommunications, Telephony, Support and maintenance
Mossel Bay Municipality
Supply and installation of a vehicle tracking and management system is sought.
Tender no: TDR222/2021/2022
Information: Dawie Zwiegelaar, Tel: (044) 606 5275, E-mail: dzwiegelaar@mosselbay.gov.za.
Closing date: 17 Sep 2021
Tags: Software, Vehicle management
National Research Foundation
The NRF is re-advertising its wish to appoint a contractor to design and increase capacity of the long-haul fibre from the existing fibre link in Carnarvon point-of-presence (POP) to SKA site in Northern Cape and provide fibre drop-offs to new sites.
Tender no: NRF/SARAO SNET/07/2021-22
Information: Sipho Ngunyule, Tel: (021) 506 7300, E-mail: sngunyule@sarao.ac.za.
Closing date: 6 Sep 2021
Tags: Telecommunications, Fibre
Government Printing Works
Bids are invited for the development of the knowledge management strategy and implementation plan, including testing of the implementation plan.
Tender no: GPW-W 2021/02
Information: Noko Lekgowe, Tel: (012) 764 3961, E-mail: noko.lekgowe@gpw.gov.za.
Closing date: 29 Sep 2021
Tags: Services, Consulting, Software, Knowledge management
Department of Trade, Industry and Competition
The department wishes to appoint a panel of not more than three service providers to conduct forensic investigations on alleged fraud and corruption cases to the department and its entities for a period of 36 months.
Tender no: dtic 04/21-22
Information: Yvette Cronje, Tel: (012) 394 5762, E-mail: Ycronje@thedtic.gov.za.
Closing date: 17 Sep 2021
Tags: Services, Consulting, Forensic, Security
Department of Community Safety, Gauteng
The province is advertising for the procurement and installation of 103 tetra radios.
Tender no: GT/GDCS/088/2021
Information: Thebe Mereotlhe or Kwazi Shezi, Tel: (011) 689 3746, E-mail: Thebe.Mereotlhe@gauteng.gov.za.
Closing date: 17 Sep 2021
Tags: Hardware, Telecommunications, Tetra
National Home Builders Registration Council
The NHBRC is also requesting proposals for the appointment of a suitable service provider to render project management for digital services for a period of two years.
Tender no: NHBRC 13/2021
Information: Paballo Relela or Bernard Kekana, Tel: (011) 317 0114, E-mail: Tenders@nhbrc.org.za.
Closing date: 7 Sep 2021
Tags: Services, Digital, Consulting, Project management
Department of Agriculture, Land Reform and Rural Development
The Office of the Valuer General requires a service provider to provide enterprise risk management services for a period of 36 months.
Tender no: OVG (08) 2021/22
Information: Buti Matjila, Cell: 082 385 4570, E-mail: Buti.Matjila@dalrrd.gov.za.
Closing date: 6 Sep 2021
Tags: Software, Services, Consulting
A service provider is sought for annual software support and maintenance for Safe software licences at the Chief Directorate: National Geo-Spatial Information, Western Cape for a period of three years.
Tender no: SSC WC Q05 2021/2022 DALRRD
Information: Charles Mamabolo, Tel: (021) 409 0526, E-mail: charles.mamabolo@dalrrd.gov.za.
Closing date: 10 Sep 2021
Tags: Software, Services, Support and maintenance
Theewaterkloof Municipality
The Western Cape municipality requires supply, installation and commissioning of a digital mobile radio network and the supply of radio equipment as required for a period from 1 January 2022 to 30 June 2024.
Tender no: TCS 04/2021/22
Information: Louis Coetser, Tel: (028) 214 3300, E-mail: louisco@twk.org.za.
Closing date: 17 Sep 2021
Tags: Telecommunications, Hardware, DMR, Networking
Department of Education, Free State
The Free State department is advertising for the once-off upgrading and installation of security infrastructure, as well as service and maintenance of security infrastructure for a period of three years (from date of approval) at examination centres, nodal, storage and distribution facilities in the province.
Tender no: E1/2021/2022
Information: L Maekiso, Tel: (051) 404 4026, E-mail: l.maekiso@fseducation.gov.za.
Closing date: 10 Sep 2021
Tags: Hardware, Software, Security, Services, Biometrics, CCTV, Support and maintenance
Department of Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs, KwaZulu-Natal
The provincial department wishes to appoint a panel of service providers (experts) to render forensic investigation services for a period of three years.
Tender no: ZNT 2017/2020 LG
Information: Sheetal Govender, Cell: 082 683 0549, E-mail: sheetal.govender@kzncogta.gov.za.
Closing date: 30 Sep 2021
Tags: Services, Consulting, Forensics, Security
Bids are invited for the supply of eight GPS receivers and 10 total stations.
Tender no: ZNT 2001/2020 LG
Information: Mohamed Rangila, Tel: (031) 204 1856, E-mail: Mohamed.Rangila@kzncogta.gov.za.
Closing date: 21 Sep 2021
Tags: Hardware, GPS, Telecommunications
Mnquma Local Municipality
The municipality is calling for installation of a fleet management system for a period of three years.
Tender no: MNQ/SCM/98/20-21
Information: S Qwaka, Tel: (047) 050 1155, E-mail: sqwaka@mnquma.gov.za.
Closing date: 6 Sep 2021
Tags: Software, Fleet management
Johannesburg Market
A service provider is sought to provide JD Edwards technical and application support maintenance for a period of 36 months.
Compulsory briefing: 6 Sep
Tender no: IT-OP-003-2021/2022
Information: Monique Samuels, Tel: (011) 992 8000, E-mail: moniquewsamuels@gmail.com.
Closing date: 8 Sep 2021
Tags: Services, Software, Support and maintenance
Kouga Municipality
The municipality is advertising for the supply, delivery and installation of fixed LED display screens for brand visibility, advertising and marketing.
Tender no: 157/2021
Information: N Makupula, Tel: (042) 200 2200, E-mail: nmakupula@kouga.gov.za.
Closing date: 13 Sep 2021
Tags: Hardware
Consumer account printing and mailing is also sought
Compulsory briefing: 10 Sep – Virtual
Tender no: 175/2021
Information: S Tabata, Tel: (042) 200 2200, E-mail: tenders@kouga.gov.za.
Closing date: 30 Sep 2021
Tags: Hardware, Software, Services, Printing, Managed services
Department of Community Safety, Security and Liaison, Mpumalanga
The province wishes to appoint a service provider to supply, implement, maintain and support a backup solution.
Tender no: SS/067/21/MP
Information: SCD Lekhuleni, Tel: (013) 766 4076, E-mail: clekhuleni@mpg.gov.za.
Closing date: 15 Sep 2021
Tags: Hardware, Software, Services, Back-up, Support and maintenance
Provincial Treasury, Mpumalanga
The province is advertising for a panel of service providers to supply asset bar-coding and scanning equipment inclusive of training and related items to various Mpumalanga provincial government departments, for a period of three years.
Tender no: MPPT007/21/01
Information: A Vermeulen, Tel: (013) 766 8706, E-mail: avermeulen@mpg.gov.za.
Closing date: 13 Sep 2021
Tags: Hardware, Barcode, Asset management,Services, Training
The treasury is also in need of the supply, implementation, maintenance and support a backup solution for the Department of Community Safety, Security and Liaison.
Tender no: SS/067/21/ MP
Information: NS Nkosi, Tel: (013) 766 4076, E-mail: ntokozon@mpg.gov.za.
Closing date: 15 Sep 2021
Tags: Hardware, Software, Services, Support and maintenance, Security, Back-up
Bloem Water
A professional service provider is sought to implement an ERP information system.
Tender no: BW269/ERPIS/21
Information: Thato Lekhu, Tel: (051) 403 0800, E-mail: thatol@bloemwater.co.za.
Closing date: 24 Sep 2021
Tags: Software, ERP. Enterprise resource planning
Midvaal Local Municipality
Bids are invited for the appointment of a service provider for the supply, delivery, installation and maintenance of data loggers and controllers on an as and when required basis from date of appointment until 30 June 2024.
Tender no: 8/2/2/338 (2021-2024)
Information: Engineering Services Office, Tel: (016) 360 5816, E-mail: tenders@midvaal.gov.za.
Closing date: 28 Sep 2021
Tags: Hardware, Services, Support and maintenance, Data loggers, Data controllers, Software
Elias Motsoaledi Local Municipality
The Limpopo municipality is offering a three year rent-to-own contract for red light/stop/speed cameras, handheld scanning devices and licence plate recognition system with a fully-functional back-office to manage all traffic-related infringements and offences at no capital cost to council.
Tender no: EMLM 05/2022
Information: Collin Coetzee, Tel: (013) 262 3056, E-mail: ccoetzee@emlm.gov.za.
Closing date: 17 Sep 2021
Tags: Hardware, Services, Software
The municipality is also advertising for the supply and installation of licence plate recognition cameras and CCTV surveillance monitoring systems on a 36-month full maintenance lease agreement with a fully-functional back-office and security cleared personnel.
Tender no: EMLM 06/2022
Information: Collin Coetzee, Tel: (013) 262 3056, E-mail: ccoetzee@emlm.gov.za.
Closing date: 17 Sep 2021
Tags: Hardware, Services, Software, Support and maintenance
Bids are invited for municipal data enrichment for a period of 36 months.
Tender no: EMLM 08/2022
Information: ML Sebelemetja, Tel: (013) 262 3056, E-mail: msebelemetja@emlm.gov.za.
Closing date: 1 Oct 2021
Tags: Software, Services, Data enrichment
Govan Mbeki Local Municipality
The Mpumalanga municipality requires provision and licensing of a prepaid electricity vending system.
Compulsory briefing: Yes
Tender no: 8/3/1- 17/2021
Information: Jakes Mahlangu, Tel: (017) 620 6090, E-mail: jakes.m@govanmbeki.gov.za.
Closing date: 20 Sep 2021
Tags: Software, Software licensing, Electricity, Vending
South African Tourism
Bids are invited for the development and implementation of a South African Tourism Net promoter score and improvement plan.
Tender no: SAT Tender 185/21
Information: Evah Mkwanazi, Tel: (011) 895 3129, E-mail: evah@southafrica.net.
Closing date: 20 Sep 2021
Tags: Software, Internet, Internet of things, IoT, 4IT, Services, Consulting, Digital
SA Tourism is also looking for an online listening tool and media monitor.
Tender no: SAT Tender 192/21
Information: Lerato Segomotso, Tel: (011) 895 3021, E-mail: leratos@southafrica.net.
Closing date: 21 Sep 2021
Tags: Software, Internet, Internet of things, IoT, 4IT, Digital, Social media
National Nuclear Regulator
A service provider is sought to conduct information and communication technology internal audits for a period three years.
Tender no: NNRSCM-05-2021
Information: Lindiwe Nkosi or Sanelisiwe Mavundla, Tel: (012) 674 7100, E-mail: lnkosi@nnr.co.za.
Closing date: 16 Sep 2021
Tags: Services, ICT audits, Consulting
The regulator is also looking for a service provider for the provision of business continuity services (disaster recovery services) for a period of three years.
Tender no: NNRSCM-06-2021
Information: Lindiwe Nkosi or Sinethemba Mpungose, Tel: (012) 674 7100, E-mail: lnkosi@nnr.co.za.
Closing date: 17 Sep 2021
Tags: Services, Business continuity, Disaster recovery
Safety and Security Sector Education and Training Authority
A suitable and experienced service provider is sought for renewal of various original equipment manufacturer (OEM) software enterprise-licences.
Tender no: RFP/SASSETA/20211113/1
Information: Vutivi Manganyi, Tel: (011) 087 5629, E-mail: vmanganyi@sasseta.org.za.
Closing date: 20 Sep 2021
Tags: Software, Software licensing
Garden Route District Local Municipality
The municipality requires ICT hardware and software MISG funding for a period of three years.
Tender no: GRDM/05/21-22
Information: Bukelwa Ndzinde, Tel: (044) 803 1338, E-mail: bukelwa@gardenroute.gov.za.
Closing date: 14 Sep 2021
Tags: Software, Hardware, Services, Consulting
Bids are also invited for the municipality's ICT re-cabling project.
Tender no: GRDM/03/21-22
Information: Rhyn Alberts, Tel: (044) 803 1319, E-mail: rhyn@gardenroute.gov.za.
Closing date: 13 Sep 2021
Tags: Hardware, Networking
The supply, delivery and installation of conference audio-visual equipment is also sought.
Compulsory briefing: 14 Sep
Tender no: GRDM/07/21-22
Information: Bukelwa Ndzinde, Tel: (044) 803 1338, E-mail: bukelwa@gardenroute.gov.za.
Closing date: 29 Sep 2021
Tags: Hardware, Audio-visual, Conferencing
National Student Financial Aid Scheme
NSFAS is advertising for the provision of a human resource management information system for a period of five years.
Tender no: SCMN020/2021
Information: SCM Unit, Tel: (021) 763 3200, E-mail: SCM@nsfas.org.za.
Closing date: 1 Oct 2021
Tags: Software, HR
The Innovation Hub Management Centre
The centre invites bids for the supply, installation and configuration of hosted voice telecommunication systems services with maintenance and support for a period of 36 months.
Tender no: TIHMC/2021/01
Information: Fulufhelo Ravele, Tel: (012) 844 0074, E-mail: scm@theinnovationhub.com.
Closing date: 6 Sep 2021
Tags: Software, Hardware, Hosting, Services, Telecommunications, Voice, Telephony, Support and maintenance
Commission for Conciliation Mediation and Arbitration
The commission is advertising for the provision of a once-off implementation of the Oracle Audit Vault and database firewall solution (AVDF) with 12 months technical support.
Compulsory briefing: 3 Sep – Microsoft Teams
Tender no: CCMA/2021/22 - ICT
Information: Ephraim Mathiba or Siphosenkosi Mahlangu, Tel: (011) 377 6971, E-mail: Tenderenquiries@ccma.org.za.
Closing date: 17 Sep 2021
Tags: Software, Services, Security, Support and maintenance
Eskom
The company is re-issuing its request for the provision of the supply, install, test and commission of an access control system according to specifications at each substation, namely Sterrekus substation and Kappa substation in the Eskom Western Cape transmission grid.
Tender no: E/ZM3863 – LD(R)
Information: Zodwa Mwadira, Tel: (021) 980 3691, E-mail: Mwadirz@eskom.co.za.
Closing date: 14 Sep 2021
Tags: Software, Services, Hardware, Access control, Biometrics, Security
Eskom also invites bids for the provision of a virtual/digital talent management assessment/development centre platform solution.
Non-compulsory briefing: 7 Sep
Tender no: CORP 5508
Information: Kgaugelo Mafa, Tel: (011) 800 3039, E-mail: mafaKR@eskom.co.za.
Closing date: 23 Sep 2021
Tags: Software, Digital, HR
The utility also requires finite element analysis software licences, maintenance and support, training and migration of data.
Tender no: CORP 5511
Information: Motlagae Mokoka, Tel: (011) 800 2165, E-mail: mokokam@eskom.co.za.
Closing date: 17 Sep 2021
Tags: Software, Software licensing, Services, Support and maintenance, Data migration, Training and eLearning
Bids are invited for hosting in a vendor neutral data centre for a period of five years.
Tender no: CORP 5426R
Information: Thomas Manaka, Tel: (011) 800 5471, E-mail: manakamt@eskom.co.za.
Closing date: 7 Sep 2021
Tags: Services, Hosting, Data centre
Provision of technical support is sought for servers, storage and backups for Eskom-owned infrastructure.
Tender no: CORP 5527
Information: Wendy Molele, Tel: (011) 800 4824, E-mail: molelew@eskom.co.za.
Closing date: 17 Sep 2021
Tags: Services, Servers, Storage, Hardware, Back-up, Support and maintenance
Eskom requires computational fluid dynamics software licences, maintenance and support, training and data migration.
Tender no: CORP 5512
Information: Motlagae Mokoka, Tel: (011) 800 2165, E-mail: mokokam@eskom.co.za.
Closing date: 16 Sep 2021
Tags: Software, Software licensing, Services, Support and maintenance, Data migration, Training and eLearning
Bids are invited for the provision of internet bandwidth management and control devices, maintenance and support, professional services, training and all licensing as required for a period of five years.
Tender no: CORP 5537
Information: Tamara Mda, Tel: (011) 800 3599, E-mail: MdaT@eskom.co.za.
Closing date: 28 Sep 2021
Tags: Services, Storage, Hardware, Software, Support and maintenance, Internet, Bandwidth, Professional services, Training and eLearning, Software licensing
Kagisano-Molopo Local Municiality
The North West municipality wishes to appoint an IT consultant for a period of 24 months.
Tender no: KMLM2022-006
Information: Tlhompho, Cell: 078 403 0759, E-mail: tlholot@kmlm.gov.za.
Closing date: 9 Sep 2021
Tags: Services, Consulting
Port St Johns Local Municipality
The municipality is looking for a service provider for leasing of photocopy machines for a period of three years.
Tender no: PSJLM-CORP-2021/22-01
Information: N. Baleni, Tel: (047) 564 1208, E-mail: nbaleni@psjmunicipality.gov.za.
Closing date: 27 Sep 2021
Tags: Services, Hardware, Printing, Imaging
Dannhauser Local Municipality
Bids are invited for the supply and delivery of nine printers on rental for a period of three years.
Tender no: 26/08/2021
Information: Spha Kubheka, Tel: (034) 621 2666, E-mail: sphak@dannhauser.gov.za.
Closing date: 30 Sep 2021
Tags: Services, Hardware, Printing, Imaging, Software
Umgeni Water
A professional service provider is sought to undertake design and upgrade of internet, intranet, extranet and boardpacks website.
Non-compulsory briefing: 6 Sep – Microsoft Teams
Tender no: 2022/020
Information: Snenhlanhla Hlongwane, Tel: (033) 341 1099, E-mail: snenhlanhla.hlongwane@umgeni.co.za.
Closing date: 16 Sep 2021
Tags: Software, Software developments, Intranet, Internet, Extranet, IoT, Digital
Passenger Rail Agency of South Africa
Bids are invited for the implementation of an enterprise network for PRASA.
Tender no: HO/ICT/406/06/2021
Information: Daluxolo Qabaka, Tel: (012) 748 7299, E-mail: dqabaka@prasa.com.
Closing date: 17 Sep 2021
Tags: Services, Telecommunications, Hardware, Networking
Supply and delivery of telecommunication consumables are sought for the maintenance of different systems and networks for 24 months as and when required.
Tender no: KZN/RAIL/08/2021/006/Q
Information: Mzuzu Mhlongo, Tel: (031) 813 0061, E-mail: Mzuzu.Mhlongo@prasa.com.
Closing date: 10 Sep 2021
Tags: Hardware, Telecommunications
Artscape
The organisation is looking for a service provider to assist with the finalisation of its business continuity plan.
Tender no: RFQ010/21
Information: Vernon van der Linde, Tel: (021) 410 9800, E-mail: vernonv@artscape.co.za.
Closing date: 7 Sep 2021
Tags: Services, Consulting, Security, Business continuity
Bids are invited for the procurement of laptops.
Tender no: RFQ011/21
Information: Andre Steenveld, Tel: (021) 410 9800, E-mail: andres@artscape.co.za.
Closing date: 7 Sep 2021
Tags: Hardware, Computing, Mobility
Legal Aid South Africa
The organisation is advertising for the provision of biometric systems software re-licensing, maintenance, hardware and software support services for a period of three years.
Tender no: 13/2021
Information: Buhle Sesiko, Tel: (011) 877 2000, E-mail: FelicityZ@legal-aid.co.za.
Closing date: 29 Sep 2021
Tags: Software, Services, Hardware, Security, Biometrics, Support and maintenance
Broadband Infraco SOC
BBI is advertising for website hosting.
Tender no: RFQ8868
Information: Barbara Khambule, Tel: (011) 235 1605, E-mail: Barbara.Khambule@infraco.co.za.
Closing date: 8 Sep 2021
Tags: Software, Services, Hosting, Internet
National Prosecuting Authority
Bids are invited to participate in a panel of digital forensic services to the NPA for a period of three years.
Tender no: NPA 06- 21/22
Information: Halala Nsibande, Tel: (012) 845 6255, E-mail: tenders@npa.gov.za.
Closing date: 6 Sep 2021
Tags: Services, Consulting, Forensics, Digital, Security
Development Bank of Southern Africa
DBSA is looking for a service provider to supply laptops, desktops and peripherals to the IPP office.
Tender no: RFP219/2021
Information: Victor Phalafala, Tel: (011) 313 3500, E-mail: Victorscm@dbsa.org.
Closing date: 13 Sep 2021
Tags: Hardware, Mobility, Computing
Human Sciences Research Council
The HSRC wishes to appoint a service provider for provision of a business innovation survey for a period of two years.
Tender no: HSRC/06/2021/22
Information: Hilton Tsibande, Tel: (012) 302 2362, E-mail: htsibande@hsrc.ac.za.
Closing date: 10 Sep 2021
Tags: Services, Consulting, Innovation, Research and analysis
Performing Arts Council of the Free State
The council wishes to procure laptops and computers.
Tender no: PAC/ICT/LAPTOPS&COMPUTERS/2021
Information: Joseph Kotze, Tel: (051) 447 7771, E-mail: joseph@pacofs.co.za.
Closing date: 6 Sep 2021
Tags: Hardware, Computing, Mobility
Agrément South Africa
The organisation wishes to appoint a suitable service provider for the provision of a digital conferencing platform and related services.
Tender no: ASA 05/07/2021
Information: Daniel Mamaregane, Tel: (012) 841 2735, E-mail: dmamaregane@agrement.co.za.
Closing date: 15 Sep 2021
Tags: Software, Video conferencing, Digital
A records management system is also required.
Tender no: