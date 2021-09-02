ICT tenders: Springing into action

Public sector procurement officers are kicking into the high activity that is synonymous with the spring season. The result is pages of tender opportunities for all areas of the ICT industry to consider vying for.

The software and services sectors are the big winners this week, with a record-breaking 82 and 79 requests on offer. While coming in significantly lower at 49 notices, the hardware sector will still be pleased at the highest level of interest attracted over the last three months. The telecoms sector, on the other hand, falls just short of its peak, with a total of 12 requests.

State power utility Eskom dominates the week with seven requests for bids, a single invitation to express interest and a further three requests for information. The State IT Agency follows close behind, with eight tenders advertised. Special mention goes to Transnet, the Industrial Development Corporation and the Independent Communications Authority of South Africa, which come in at joint third place with four requests each.

While the number of opportunities on offer is encouraging for the ICT sector, the low number of tenders reaching conclusion – whether through cancellation or award – remains alarmingly low. This issue sees two of each announced and it's worth noting the award announcements are based in deviations from normal procurement processes.

New tenders

State Information Technology Agency

SITA invites bids for the supply of Juniper equipment, installation, support and maintenance for the SAPS Shortfall Project.

Tender no: RFB 943

Information: Lekoetsi Makwela, Tel: (012) 482 3010, E-mail: Lekoetsi.Makwela@sita.co.za.

Closing date: 8 Sep 2021

Tags: Hardware, Services, Support and maintenance, Networking

Provision of maintenance and technical support is sought for the STRLab system for the South African Police Service for a period of 24 months.

Tender no: RFB 940

Information: Lekoetsi Makwela, Tel: (012) 482 3010, E-mail: Lekoetsi.Makwela@sita.co.za.

Closing date: 7 Sep 2021

Tags: Software, Services, Support and maintenance

SITA invites bids for accreditation for support, maintenance and installation for end-user computing (EUC) infrastructure for a period of three years.

Tender no: RFA 952

Information: Cindy Kobe, Tel: (012) 482 2532, E-mail: cindy.kobe@sita.co.za.

Closing date: 13 Sep 2021

Tags: Hardware, Services, Support and maintenance, Computing, Mobility

The Department of Agriculture, Land Reform and Rural Development requires supply, installation, maintenance and support of VMware software.

Tender no: RFB 930

Information: Emmah Mmatli, Tel: (012) 482 2673, E-mail: Emmah.Mmatli@sita.co.za.

Closing date: 6 Sep 2021

Tags: Software, Services, Support and maintenance

SITA invites bids for the supply of professional services, providing complete support from project conceptualisation to delivery of the Digital Public Service Awards for GovTech 2021-2023.

Tender no: RFB 964

Information: Procurement helpdesk, Tel: (080) 748 2224, E-mail: Tenders@sita.co.za.

Closing date: 21 Sep 2021

Tags: Services, Consulting, Digital

Bids are invited for phase three of the Gauteng Broadband Network (GBN) project to manage, operate and maintain the current GBN end-to-end install base, including the expansion of the current network for a period of three years.

Compulsory briefing: 6 Sep

Tender no: RFB 921

Information: Procurement helpdesk, Tel: (080) 748 2224, E-mail: Tenders@sita.co.za.

Closing date: 21 Sep 2021

Tags: Services, Telecommunications, Broadband, Support and maintenance, Managed services

SITA is advertising for the renewal of the Adobe Enterprise License Agreement, maintenance and support on behalf of the Department of Defence for a period of three-years.

Tender no: RFB 920 - 2021

Information: Nokwanda Wasa, Tel: (012) 482 3004, E-mail: Nokwanda.Wasa@sita.co.za.

Closing date: 22 Sep 2021

Tags: Services, Software, Support and maintenance, Software licensing

Procurement of emulation software, installation, configuration with maintenance and support for a period of three years is sought for the Mpumalanga Provincial Treasury.

Tender no: RFB 973

Information: Pitsi Mashamaite, Tel: (015) 291 8012, E-mail: Pitsi.Mashamaite@sita.co.za.

Closing date: 22 Sep 2021

Tags: Services, Software, Support and maintenance, Emulation

Dube TradePort Corporation

The organisation requires ICT security and cyber security services for a period of three years.

Tender no: DTP/RFP/31/CEO/10/2019

Information: Vanishree Naidoo, Tel: (032) 814 0096, E-mail: tenders@dubetradeport.co.za.

Closing date: 8 Sep 2021

Tags: Software, Services, Security, Cyber Security

South African National Energy Development Institute

Sanedi is advertising for the development of a monitoring and evaluation system for public sector energy efficiency projects.

Tender no: 171

Information: Nondumiso Buthelezi, Tel: (011) 038 4369, E-mail: enquiries.procurement@sanedi.org.za.

Closing date: 7 Sep 2021

Tags: Software, Software development, Monitoring, Evaluation, Energy

Road Accident Fund

The RAF invites experienced, suitably qualified service providers to provide an outsourced cyber security operation centre (CSOC) for a period of five years.

Compulsory briefing: 14 Sep – Microsoft Teams

Tender no: RAF/2021/00011

Information: Ilish Seema, Tel: (012) 429 5135, E-mail: ilishs@raf.co.za.

Closing date: 1 Oct 2021

Tags: Software, Services, Security, Cyber security, CSOS, Outsourcing, Managed services, Cyber security operation centre

The organisation is also looking for an experienced, suitably qualified service provider for the provision of enterprise resource planning for a period of five years.

Tender no: RAF/2021/00008

Information: Ilish Seema, Tel: (012) 429 5135, E-mail: ilishs@raf.co.za.

Closing date: 1 Oct 2021

Tags: Software, ERP, Enterprise resource planning

Amajuba District Municipality

The KwaZulu-Natal municipality requires supply and delivery of six laptop computers.

Tender no: Q2021/32

Information: Wonder Madi, Tel: (034) 329 7200, E-mail: wonderm@amajuba.gov.za.

Closing date: 7 Sep 2021

Tags: Hardware, Computing, Mobility

Sentech Limited

The company is advertising for preventative maintenance of CCTV surveillance at Nasrec and the access control system at STP and Nasrec.

Tender no: RFQ/Access Control/ CCTV 6000000561

Information: Tumelo Buang, Tel: (011) 471 0000, E-mail: buangtp@sentech.co.za.

Closing date: 10 Sep 2021

Tags: Services, Hardware, Security, Access management, Biometrics, Support and maintenance

Central Energy Fund

The CEF wishes to appoint a service provider to provide a managed printing solution for a period of 36 months.

Tender no: MPS/08/2021

Information: Mkhulu Wellem Skhosana, Tel: (010) 201 4793, E-mail: Wellems@cefgroup.co.za.

Closing date: 29 Sep 2021

Tags: Hardware, Printing, Services, Managed services, Managed printing

Saldanha Bay Municipality

The Western Cape municipality is looking for a service provider to conduct data management, revenue protection and token identifier roll-over for the period 1 November 2021 to 30 June 2024.

Tender no: SBM 02/21/22

Information: C Du Preez, Tel: (022) 701 7123, E-mail: cassie.dupreez@sbm.gov.za.

Closing date: 17 Sep 2021

Tags: Software, Services, Data management, Token identifier

The municipality also requires supply, installation and management of a STS-compliant prepayment electricity vending, data management, revenue protection and token identifier roll-over system for the period 1 July 2022 to 30 June 2027.

Tender no: SBM 03/21/22

Information: C Du Preez, Tel: (022) 701 7123, E-mail: cassie.dupreez@sbm.gov.za.

Closing date: 17 Sep 2021

Tags: Software, Data management, Token identifier

Nkandla Local Municipality

Bids are invited for the provision of support on an existing integrated financial management accounting system.

Tender no: NKA/BTO001/2021/22

Information: Dumisile Msomi, Tel: (035) 833 2015, E-mail: dmsomi@nkandla.org.za.

Closing date: 27 Sep 2021

Tags: Software, Services, Support and maintenance, IFMS, ERP

Umzimkhulu Local Municipality

The municipality requires supply and delivery of software/application licences (36 months contract).

Non-compulsory briefing: 6 Sep – Link.

Tender no: ULM-CORP002/22

Information: G Mngqundaniso, Tel: (039) 259 5007 E-mail: mngqundanisog@umzimkhululm.gov.za.

Closing date: 1 Oct 2021

Tags: Software, Software licensing

Air Traffic and Navigation Services Company Limited

ATNS wishes to appoint a service provider for various computer hardware spares.

Tender no: ATNS/HO/RFP012/21.22/CAATS PROJECT

Information: Nokuthula Sangweni, Cell: 082 875 4809, E-mail: NokuthulaSa@atns.co.za.

Closing date: 14 Sep 2021

Tags: Hardware, Computing

Eastern Cape Gambling and Betting Board

The organisation is looking for an electronic document management solution with digitised workflows.

Compulsory briefing: 3 Sep – Microsoft Teams

Tender no: ECGB-21/22-BID-01

Information: Thandi Malotana, Tel: (043) 702 8307, E-mail: thandazwam@ecgb.org.za.

Closing date: 20 Sep 2021

Tags: Software, Document management, Workflow, Digital

Pixley Ka Seme District Municipality

The Northern Cape municipality wishes to procure an automated risk management and internal audit software system.

Tender no: TD 03/2021

Information: Desmond Mqhum, Tel: (053) 631 0891, E-mail: dmqhum@pksdm.gov.za.

Closing date: 22 Sep 2021

Tags: Software, Risk management, Audit

South African Revenue Service

Bids are invited for the procurement and support of the PADS4 video and digital signage solution (smart displays) for 34 SARS branches.

Tender no: RFP 15/2021

Information: SARS Tender Office, Tel: (081) 037 9162, E-mail: tenderofffice@sars.gov.za.

Closing date: 15 Sep 2021

Tags: Hardware, Software, Digital, Video, Digital signage

Overberg Water

A professional service provider is sought for the provision of IT support services at Overberg Water Board for a period of 24 months.

Tender no: RFP OW-024/2021/22

Information: Nicholus Lehutso, Tel: (021) 851 2155, E-mail: nlehutso@overbergwater.co.za.

Closing date: 8 Sep 2021

Tags: Services, Support and maintenance

Gamagara Local Municipality

The Northern Cape municipality is advertising for provision of infrastructure-as-a-service and software-as-a-service for a period of 36 months.

Tender no: GM2021/35

Information: Tshenolo Tshekedi, Tel: (053) 723 6000, E-mail: tshekedit@gamagara.co.za.

Closing date: 22 Sep 2021

Tags: Services, Hardware, Software, Infrastructure-as-a-service, IaaS, Software-as-a-service, SaaS

Ithala SOC Limited

The organisation is looking for a service provider to provide a digital platform for its insurance department.

Tender no: RFQ 18994

Information: Nokuthokoza Mbhele, Tel: (031) 366 2500, E-mail: quotes_ltd@ithala.co.za.

Closing date: 6 Sep 2021

Tags: Services, Software, Digital

Transnet SOC Ltd

Transnet is advertising for the design, supply, installation, commissioning, configuration and integration of all equipment, software and database for a full high-definition IP CCTV surveillance system at Witbank and Komatipoort Marshalling Yards for a period of 12 months. The entire installation shall function as a single integrated HD IP CCTV surveillance system.

Tender no: ERACKM_WGO-35482

Information: Dudu Mkhwebane, Tel: (012) 315 4121, E-mail: dudu.mkhwebane@transnet.net.

Closing date: 14 Sep 2021

Tags: Services, Hardware, Software, Security, CCTV

Bids are invited for the provision of a procurement process automation solution for a period of three years with an option to extend for two years.

Tender no: GSM/21/05/2119

Information: Nomasomi Mgandela, Tel: (011) 308 2360, E-mail: Nomasomi.Mgandela@transnet.net.

Closing date: 21 Sep 2021

Tags: Software, Procurement, SCM, Supply chain management

Provision of application programming interface service is sought for mobile application developed for Transnet SOC Ltd operating as Transnet Port Terminals for a period of three years.

Tender no: iCLM HQ 610/TPT

Information: Nomathamsanqa Tammara Nyawose, Tel: (066) 133 0619, E-mail: nomathamsanqa.nyawose@transnet.net.

Closing date: 7 Sep 2021

Tags: Software, Services, Applications, Mobility, Application programming interface, API

The supply, installation, configuration and migration of a replacement of the NMS server hardware and SevOne standard annual maintenance renewal for PAS with 7500 Objects is sought,

Tender no: SAZ 4023/2021

Information: Mandisa Liwani, Tel: (021) 940 1840, E-mail: mandisa.liwani@transnet.net.

Closing date: 14 Sep 2021

Tags: Services, Hardware, Software, Support and maintenance, Servers, Networking

Department of Defence

The department is advertising the rendering of a service provider in regards to the Oryx Simulator training for a period of three years. Procurement plan number: DOD PROC PLAN 21-22/SAAF/662.

Tender no: CPSC-B-PC-019-2020

Information: Technical: Colonel IN Moreetsi or Lieutenant Colonel Munsami, Tel: (012) 312 2732. General: Major N Sobekwa, Tel: (012) 649 6682, E-mail: invitationdodcpsc@gmail.com.

Closing date: 27 Sep 2021

Tags: Hardware, Services, Software, Simulation, Virtual reality, Training and eLearning

Bids are invited for the maintenance and repair of the security systems within the SA Army Signal Formation and units for a period of three years. Procurement plan number: DOD PROC PLAN 21-22/SA ARMY/577.

Tender no: CPSC-B-PC-021-2020

Information: Technical: Major T.J. Potgieter, Tel: (012) 529 0390, Cell: 081 324 4531. General: Major N Sobekwa, Tel: (012) 649 6682, E-mail: invitationdodcpsc@gmail.com.

Closing date: 27 Sep 2021

Tags: Hardware, Services, Software, Security, CCTV, Biometrics

Community Schemes Ombud Service

CSOS wishes to appoint a service provider for the provision of Eset licence renewal and support for a period of three years.

Tender no: CSOS010-2021R

Information: Jabulile Sithole, Tel: (010) 593 0533, E-mail: tenders@csos.org.za.

Closing date: 15 Sep 2021

Tags: Software, Software licensing, Services, Security, Support and maintenance, Internet

iSimangaliso Wetland Park

The authority is advertising for the development, hosting and maintenance of website and mobile applications for a period of 36 months.

Tender no: 08/2021

Information: Bids representative, Tel: (035) 590 1633, E-mail: bids@isimangaliso.com.

Closing date: 22 Sep 2021

Tags: Software, Services, Software development, Internet, Hosting, Mobile applications, Mobility

Sekhukhune District Municipality

The Limpopo municipality requires a service provider/s for back-end and front-end solutions for a period of three years.

Tender no: SK8/3/1-08/2021/2022

Information: Vicky Chabedi, Tel: (013) 262 7419, E-mail: chabediv@sekhukhune.gov.za.

Closing date: 8 Sep 2021

Tags: Software

KwaZulu-Natal Film Commission

The commission is advertising for online interactive locations.

Tender no: REQ02071

Information: Sthandiwe Mnguni, Tel: (031) 003 9000, E-mail: scm@kwazulunatalfilm.co.za.

Closing date: 10 Sep 2021

Tags: Software, Digital, Internet, IoT

Industrial Development Corporation of South Africa Limited

The IDC is looking for backup and replication software.

Tender no: T34/08/21

Information: Mmanthudi Mosupyoe, Tel: (011) 269 3709, E-mail: mmanthudim@idc.co.za.

Closing date: 13 Sep 2021

Tags: Software, Back-up, Replication

The upgrade and preventative maintenance of the IDC’s access control system is also sought.

Tender no: T28/08/21

Information: Luyanda Dlamini, Tel: (011) 269 3767, E-mail: luyandad@idc.co.za.

Closing date: 13 Sep 2021

Tags: Software, Hardware, Services, Security, Access control, Biometrics, Support and maintenance

Proposals are requested for the preventative maintenance and upgrade of the IDC’s CCTV surveillance system.

Tender no: T30/08/21

Information: Luyanda Dlamini, Tel: (011) 269 3767, E-mail: luyandad@idc.co.za.

Closing date: 15 Sep 2021

Tags: Software, Hardware, Services, Security, CCTV, Support and maintenance

The IDC also wishes to procure extended warranty and support for its HP infrastructure hardware.

Tender no: T31/08/21

Information: Mmanthudi Mosupyoe, Tel: (011) 269 3709, E-mail: mmanthudim@idc.co.za.

Closing date: 10 Sep 2021

Tags: Hardware, Services, Support and maintenance

Department of Social Development

The department requires provision of Mimecast e-mail continuity and security services or a suitable alternative.

Tender no: SD11/2021

Information: Z Mantantana, Tel: (012) 312 7463, E-mail: ZolisaM@dsd.gov.za.

Closing date: 21 Sep 2021

Tags: Software, Security, E-mail, Continuity, Services

Alfred Duma Local Municipality

The KZN municipality invites bids for the installation, supply, maintenance and repairs to the bio-matrix system for a period of three years.

Tender no: PS 05/2021

Information: M Abdool, Tel: (036) 631 1777, E-mail: mabdool@alfredduma.gov.za.

Closing date: 15 Sep 2021

Tags: Software, Hardware, Security, Biometrics

Sarah Baartman District Municipality

The Eastern Cape municipality invites bids for the development, hosting, maintenance and support of website and intranet.

Tender no: 22/2021

Information: Chuma Mabindla, Tel: (041) 508 7054, E-mail: cmabindla@sbdm.co.za.

Closing date: 21 Sep 2021

Tags: Software, Software development, Internet, Intranet, Services, Hosting, Support and maintenance

NamaKwa District Municipality

Bids are invited for the review, analysis and update of the rural roads asset management system (RRAMS).

Tender no: 10/2021

Information: Chaldon Osborne, Tel: (027) 712 8000, E-mail: chaldono@namakwa-dm.gov.za.

Closing date: 13 Sep 2021

Tags: Software, Software development

Department of Human Settlements

Terms of reference are sought to request for the appointment of a service provider to improve efficiency through business process management in the national department for a period of 24 months.

Tender no: VA49/711

Information: Mbulelo Camagu, Tel: (012) 444 9240, E-mail: mbulelo.camagu@dhs.gov.za.

Closing date: 10 Sep 2021

Tags: Software, Services, Consulting, Business process management, BPM

Department of Mineral Resources and Energy

Bids are invited for the appointment of a service provider to design, supply and install an electronic surveillance and access control system, including support, repair and maintenance service of the same system for a period of 36 months at the Department of Mineral Resources and Energy Polokwane (Landros Mare building) and Witbank (old Absa building) regional offices.

Tender no: DMRE/007/2021/22

Information: Lucia Nkhethoa, Tel: (012) 444 3778, E-mail: Lucia.Nkhethoa@dmre.gov.za.

Closing date: 8 Sep 2021

Tags: Software, Services, Hardware, Access control, Security, Biometrics, Electronic surveillance

The department also wishes to appoint a panel of consultants to render forensic audit, information system audit and internal audit services for a period of three years.

Tender no: DMRE/008/2021/22

Information: Samuel Msiza, Tel: (012) 406 7910, E-mail: Samuel.msiza@dmre.gov.za.

Closing date: 15 Sep 2021

Tags: Software, Services, Security, Consulting, Forensics, Auditing

King Sabata Dalindyebo Local Municipality

The Eastern Cape municipality is looking for a service provider for the supply, installation and management of a pre-payment electricity vending system for three years.

Tender no: SCM:009/2021/22

Information: Ms Lunika, Tel: (047) 501 4427, E-mail: xoliswal@ksd.gov.za.

Closing date: 16 Sep 2021

Tags: Services, Software, Pre-payment, Electricity vending

Supply, installation, maintenance and training on a revenue management and debt collection system is also sought for three years.

Tender no: SCM:010/2021/22

Information: Ms Lunika, Tel: (047) 501 4427, E-mail: xoliswal@ksd.gov.za.

Closing date: 16 Sep 2021

Tags: Services, Software, Support and maintenance, Revenue management, Debt collection

Media, Information and Communication Technologies Sector Education and Training Authority

The seta is looking for a service provider for the provision, supply and maintenance of telephone system rental to for a period of three years.

Compulsory briefing: 6 Sep – Microsoft Teams

Tender no: RFQ/MICT/TEL/006/2021

Information: Bid queries, Tel: (011) 207 2600, E-mail: bidqueries@mict.org.za.

Closing date: 15 Sep 2021

Tags: Services, Hardware, Telecommunications, Telephony, Support and maintenance

Mossel Bay Municipality

Supply and installation of a vehicle tracking and management system is sought.

Tender no: TDR222/2021/2022

Information: Dawie Zwiegelaar, Tel: (044) 606 5275, E-mail: dzwiegelaar@mosselbay.gov.za.

Closing date: 17 Sep 2021

Tags: Software, Vehicle management

National Research Foundation

The NRF is re-advertising its wish to appoint a contractor to design and increase capacity of the long-haul fibre from the existing fibre link in Carnarvon point-of-presence (POP) to SKA site in Northern Cape and provide fibre drop-offs to new sites.

Tender no: NRF/SARAO SNET/07/2021-22

Information: Sipho Ngunyule, Tel: (021) 506 7300, E-mail: sngunyule@sarao.ac.za.

Closing date: 6 Sep 2021

Tags: Telecommunications, Fibre

Government Printing Works

Bids are invited for the development of the knowledge management strategy and implementation plan, including testing of the implementation plan.

Tender no: GPW-W 2021/02

Information: Noko Lekgowe, Tel: (012) 764 3961, E-mail: noko.lekgowe@gpw.gov.za.

Closing date: 29 Sep 2021

Tags: Services, Consulting, Software, Knowledge management

Department of Trade, Industry and Competition

The department wishes to appoint a panel of not more than three service providers to conduct forensic investigations on alleged fraud and corruption cases to the department and its entities for a period of 36 months.

Tender no: dtic 04/21-22

Information: Yvette Cronje, Tel: (012) 394 5762, E-mail: Ycronje@thedtic.gov.za.

Closing date: 17 Sep 2021

Tags: Services, Consulting, Forensic, Security

Department of Community Safety, Gauteng

The province is advertising for the procurement and installation of 103 tetra radios.

Tender no: GT/GDCS/088/2021

Information: Thebe Mereotlhe or Kwazi Shezi, Tel: (011) 689 3746, E-mail: Thebe.Mereotlhe@gauteng.gov.za.

Closing date: 17 Sep 2021

Tags: Hardware, Telecommunications, Tetra

National Home Builders Registration Council

The NHBRC is also requesting proposals for the appointment of a suitable service provider to render project management for digital services for a period of two years.

Tender no: NHBRC 13/2021

Information: Paballo Relela or Bernard Kekana, Tel: (011) 317 0114, E-mail: Tenders@nhbrc.org.za.

Closing date: 7 Sep 2021

Tags: Services, Digital, Consulting, Project management

Department of Agriculture, Land Reform and Rural Development

The Office of the Valuer General requires a service provider to provide enterprise risk management services for a period of 36 months.

Tender no: OVG (08) 2021/22

Information: Buti Matjila, Cell: 082 385 4570, E-mail: Buti.Matjila@dalrrd.gov.za.

Closing date: 6 Sep 2021

Tags: Software, Services, Consulting

A service provider is sought for annual software support and maintenance for Safe software licences at the Chief Directorate: National Geo-Spatial Information, Western Cape for a period of three years.

Tender no: SSC WC Q05 2021/2022 DALRRD

Information: Charles Mamabolo, Tel: (021) 409 0526, E-mail: charles.mamabolo@dalrrd.gov.za.

Closing date: 10 Sep 2021

Tags: Software, Services, Support and maintenance

Theewaterkloof Municipality

The Western Cape municipality requires supply, installation and commissioning of a digital mobile radio network and the supply of radio equipment as required for a period from 1 January 2022 to 30 June 2024.

Tender no: TCS 04/2021/22

Information: Louis Coetser, Tel: (028) 214 3300, E-mail: louisco@twk.org.za.

Closing date: 17 Sep 2021

Tags: Telecommunications, Hardware, DMR, Networking

Department of Education, Free State

The Free State department is advertising for the once-off upgrading and installation of security infrastructure, as well as service and maintenance of security infrastructure for a period of three years (from date of approval) at examination centres, nodal, storage and distribution facilities in the province.

Tender no: E1/2021/2022

Information: L Maekiso, Tel: (051) 404 4026, E-mail: l.maekiso@fseducation.gov.za.

Closing date: 10 Sep 2021

Tags: Hardware, Software, Security, Services, Biometrics, CCTV, Support and maintenance

Department of Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs, KwaZulu-Natal

The provincial department wishes to appoint a panel of service providers (experts) to render forensic investigation services for a period of three years.

Tender no: ZNT 2017/2020 LG

Information: Sheetal Govender, Cell: 082 683 0549, E-mail: sheetal.govender@kzncogta.gov.za.

Closing date: 30 Sep 2021

Tags: Services, Consulting, Forensics, Security

Bids are invited for the supply of eight GPS receivers and 10 total stations.

Tender no: ZNT 2001/2020 LG

Information: Mohamed Rangila, Tel: (031) 204 1856, E-mail: Mohamed.Rangila@kzncogta.gov.za.

Closing date: 21 Sep 2021

Tags: Hardware, GPS, Telecommunications

Mnquma Local Municipality

The municipality is calling for installation of a fleet management system for a period of three years.

Tender no: MNQ/SCM/98/20-21

Information: S Qwaka, Tel: (047) 050 1155, E-mail: sqwaka@mnquma.gov.za.

Closing date: 6 Sep 2021

Tags: Software, Fleet management

Johannesburg Market

A service provider is sought to provide JD Edwards technical and application support maintenance for a period of 36 months.

Compulsory briefing: 6 Sep

Tender no: IT-OP-003-2021/2022

Information: Monique Samuels, Tel: (011) 992 8000, E-mail: moniquewsamuels@gmail.com.

Closing date: 8 Sep 2021

Tags: Services, Software, Support and maintenance

Kouga Municipality

The municipality is advertising for the supply, delivery and installation of fixed LED display screens for brand visibility, advertising and marketing.

Tender no: 157/2021

Information: N Makupula, Tel: (042) 200 2200, E-mail: nmakupula@kouga.gov.za.

Closing date: 13 Sep 2021

Tags: Hardware

Consumer account printing and mailing is also sought

Compulsory briefing: 10 Sep – Virtual

Tender no: 175/2021

Information: S Tabata, Tel: (042) 200 2200, E-mail: tenders@kouga.gov.za.

Closing date: 30 Sep 2021

Tags: Hardware, Software, Services, Printing, Managed services

Department of Community Safety, Security and Liaison, Mpumalanga

The province wishes to appoint a service provider to supply, implement, maintain and support a backup solution.

Tender no: SS/067/21/MP

Information: SCD Lekhuleni, Tel: (013) 766 4076, E-mail: clekhuleni@mpg.gov.za.

Closing date: 15 Sep 2021

Tags: Hardware, Software, Services, Back-up, Support and maintenance

Provincial Treasury, Mpumalanga

The province is advertising for a panel of service providers to supply asset bar-coding and scanning equipment inclusive of training and related items to various Mpumalanga provincial government departments, for a period of three years.

Tender no: MPPT007/21/01

Information: A Vermeulen, Tel: (013) 766 8706, E-mail: avermeulen@mpg.gov.za.

Closing date: 13 Sep 2021

Tags: Hardware, Barcode, Asset management,Services, Training

The treasury is also in need of the supply, implementation, maintenance and support a backup solution for the Department of Community Safety, Security and Liaison.

Tender no: SS/067/21/ MP

Information: NS Nkosi, Tel: (013) 766 4076, E-mail: ntokozon@mpg.gov.za.

Closing date: 15 Sep 2021

Tags: Hardware, Software, Services, Support and maintenance, Security, Back-up

Bloem Water

A professional service provider is sought to implement an ERP information system.

Tender no: BW269/ERPIS/21

Information: Thato Lekhu, Tel: (051) 403 0800, E-mail: thatol@bloemwater.co.za.

Closing date: 24 Sep 2021

Tags: Software, ERP. Enterprise resource planning

Midvaal Local Municipality

Bids are invited for the appointment of a service provider for the supply, delivery, installation and maintenance of data loggers and controllers on an as and when required basis from date of appointment until 30 June 2024.

Tender no: 8/2/2/338 (2021-2024)

Information: Engineering Services Office, Tel: (016) 360 5816, E-mail: tenders@midvaal.gov.za.

Closing date: 28 Sep 2021

Tags: Hardware, Services, Support and maintenance, Data loggers, Data controllers, Software

Elias Motsoaledi Local Municipality

The Limpopo municipality is offering a three year rent-to-own contract for red light/stop/speed cameras, handheld scanning devices and licence plate recognition system with a fully-functional back-office to manage all traffic-related infringements and offences at no capital cost to council.

Tender no: EMLM 05/2022

Information: Collin Coetzee, Tel: (013) 262 3056, E-mail: ccoetzee@emlm.gov.za.

Closing date: 17 Sep 2021

Tags: Hardware, Services, Software

The municipality is also advertising for the supply and installation of licence plate recognition cameras and CCTV surveillance monitoring systems on a 36-month full maintenance lease agreement with a fully-functional back-office and security cleared personnel.

Tender no: EMLM 06/2022

Information: Collin Coetzee, Tel: (013) 262 3056, E-mail: ccoetzee@emlm.gov.za.

Closing date: 17 Sep 2021

Tags: Hardware, Services, Software, Support and maintenance

Bids are invited for municipal data enrichment for a period of 36 months.

Tender no: EMLM 08/2022

Information: ML Sebelemetja, Tel: (013) 262 3056, E-mail: msebelemetja@emlm.gov.za.

Closing date: 1 Oct 2021

Tags: Software, Services, Data enrichment

Govan Mbeki Local Municipality

The Mpumalanga municipality requires provision and licensing of a prepaid electricity vending system.

Compulsory briefing: Yes

Tender no: 8/3/1- 17/2021

Information: Jakes Mahlangu, Tel: (017) 620 6090, E-mail: jakes.m@govanmbeki.gov.za.

Closing date: 20 Sep 2021

Tags: Software, Software licensing, Electricity, Vending

South African Tourism

Bids are invited for the development and implementation of a South African Tourism Net promoter score and improvement plan.

Tender no: SAT Tender 185/21

Information: Evah Mkwanazi, Tel: (011) 895 3129, E-mail: evah@southafrica.net.

Closing date: 20 Sep 2021

Tags: Software, Internet, Internet of things, IoT, 4IT, Services, Consulting, Digital

SA Tourism is also looking for an online listening tool and media monitor.

Tender no: SAT Tender 192/21

Information: Lerato Segomotso, Tel: (011) 895 3021, E-mail: leratos@southafrica.net.

Closing date: 21 Sep 2021

Tags: Software, Internet, Internet of things, IoT, 4IT, Digital, Social media

National Nuclear Regulator

A service provider is sought to conduct information and communication technology internal audits for a period three years.

Tender no: NNRSCM-05-2021

Information: Lindiwe Nkosi or Sanelisiwe Mavundla, Tel: (012) 674 7100, E-mail: lnkosi@nnr.co.za.

Closing date: 16 Sep 2021

Tags: Services, ICT audits, Consulting

The regulator is also looking for a service provider for the provision of business continuity services (disaster recovery services) for a period of three years.

Tender no: NNRSCM-06-2021

Information: Lindiwe Nkosi or Sinethemba Mpungose, Tel: (012) 674 7100, E-mail: lnkosi@nnr.co.za.

Closing date: 17 Sep 2021

Tags: Services, Business continuity, Disaster recovery

Safety and Security Sector Education and Training Authority

A suitable and experienced service provider is sought for renewal of various original equipment manufacturer (OEM) software enterprise-licences.

Tender no: RFP/SASSETA/20211113/1

Information: Vutivi Manganyi, Tel: (011) 087 5629, E-mail: vmanganyi@sasseta.org.za.

Closing date: 20 Sep 2021

Tags: Software, Software licensing

Garden Route District Local Municipality

The municipality requires ICT hardware and software MISG funding for a period of three years.

Tender no: GRDM/05/21-22

Information: Bukelwa Ndzinde, Tel: (044) 803 1338, E-mail: bukelwa@gardenroute.gov.za.

Closing date: 14 Sep 2021

Tags: Software, Hardware, Services, Consulting

Bids are also invited for the municipality's ICT re-cabling project.

Tender no: GRDM/03/21-22

Information: Rhyn Alberts, Tel: (044) 803 1319, E-mail: rhyn@gardenroute.gov.za.

Closing date: 13 Sep 2021

Tags: Hardware, Networking

The supply, delivery and installation of conference audio-visual equipment is also sought.

Compulsory briefing: 14 Sep

Tender no: GRDM/07/21-22

Information: Bukelwa Ndzinde, Tel: (044) 803 1338, E-mail: bukelwa@gardenroute.gov.za.

Closing date: 29 Sep 2021

Tags: Hardware, Audio-visual, Conferencing

National Student Financial Aid Scheme

NSFAS is advertising for the provision of a human resource management information system for a period of five years.

Tender no: SCMN020/2021

Information: SCM Unit, Tel: (021) 763 3200, E-mail: SCM@nsfas.org.za.

Closing date: 1 Oct 2021

Tags: Software, HR

The Innovation Hub Management Centre

The centre invites bids for the supply, installation and configuration of hosted voice telecommunication systems services with maintenance and support for a period of 36 months.

Tender no: TIHMC/2021/01

Information: Fulufhelo Ravele, Tel: (012) 844 0074, E-mail: scm@theinnovationhub.com.

Closing date: 6 Sep 2021

Tags: Software, Hardware, Hosting, Services, Telecommunications, Voice, Telephony, Support and maintenance

Commission for Conciliation Mediation and Arbitration

The commission is advertising for the provision of a once-off implementation of the Oracle Audit Vault and database firewall solution (AVDF) with 12 months technical support.

Compulsory briefing: 3 Sep – Microsoft Teams

Tender no: CCMA/2021/22 - ICT

Information: Ephraim Mathiba or Siphosenkosi Mahlangu, Tel: (011) 377 6971, E-mail: Tenderenquiries@ccma.org.za.

Closing date: 17 Sep 2021

Tags: Software, Services, Security, Support and maintenance

Eskom

The company is re-issuing its request for the provision of the supply, install, test and commission of an access control system according to specifications at each substation, namely Sterrekus substation and Kappa substation in the Eskom Western Cape transmission grid.

Tender no: E/ZM3863 – LD(R)

Information: Zodwa Mwadira, Tel: (021) 980 3691, E-mail: Mwadirz@eskom.co.za.

Closing date: 14 Sep 2021

Tags: Software, Services, Hardware, Access control, Biometrics, Security

Eskom also invites bids for the provision of a virtual/digital talent management assessment/development centre platform solution.

Non-compulsory briefing: 7 Sep

Tender no: CORP 5508

Information: Kgaugelo Mafa, Tel: (011) 800 3039, E-mail: mafaKR@eskom.co.za.

Closing date: 23 Sep 2021

Tags: Software, Digital, HR

The utility also requires finite element analysis software licences, maintenance and support, training and migration of data.

Tender no: CORP 5511

Information: Motlagae Mokoka, Tel: (011) 800 2165, E-mail: mokokam@eskom.co.za.

Closing date: 17 Sep 2021

Tags: Software, Software licensing, Services, Support and maintenance, Data migration, Training and eLearning

Bids are invited for hosting in a vendor neutral data centre for a period of five years.

Tender no: CORP 5426R

Information: Thomas Manaka, Tel: (011) 800 5471, E-mail: manakamt@eskom.co.za.

Closing date: 7 Sep 2021

Tags: Services, Hosting, Data centre

Provision of technical support is sought for servers, storage and backups for Eskom-owned infrastructure.

Tender no: CORP 5527

Information: Wendy Molele, Tel: (011) 800 4824, E-mail: molelew@eskom.co.za.

Closing date: 17 Sep 2021

Tags: Services, Servers, Storage, Hardware, Back-up, Support and maintenance

Eskom requires computational fluid dynamics software licences, maintenance and support, training and data migration.

Tender no: CORP 5512

Information: Motlagae Mokoka, Tel: (011) 800 2165, E-mail: mokokam@eskom.co.za.

Closing date: 16 Sep 2021

Tags: Software, Software licensing, Services, Support and maintenance, Data migration, Training and eLearning

Bids are invited for the provision of internet bandwidth management and control devices, maintenance and support, professional services, training and all licensing as required for a period of five years.

Tender no: CORP 5537

Information: Tamara Mda, Tel: (011) 800 3599, E-mail: MdaT@eskom.co.za.

Closing date: 28 Sep 2021

Tags: Services, Storage, Hardware, Software, Support and maintenance, Internet, Bandwidth, Professional services, Training and eLearning, Software licensing

Kagisano-Molopo Local Municiality

The North West municipality wishes to appoint an IT consultant for a period of 24 months.

Tender no: KMLM2022-006

Information: Tlhompho, Cell: 078 403 0759, E-mail: tlholot@kmlm.gov.za.

Closing date: 9 Sep 2021

Tags: Services, Consulting

Port St Johns Local Municipality

The municipality is looking for a service provider for leasing of photocopy machines for a period of three years.

Tender no: PSJLM-CORP-2021/22-01

Information: N. Baleni, Tel: (047) 564 1208, E-mail: nbaleni@psjmunicipality.gov.za.

Closing date: 27 Sep 2021

Tags: Services, Hardware, Printing, Imaging

Dannhauser Local Municipality

Bids are invited for the supply and delivery of nine printers on rental for a period of three years.

Tender no: 26/08/2021

Information: Spha Kubheka, Tel: (034) 621 2666, E-mail: sphak@dannhauser.gov.za.

Closing date: 30 Sep 2021

Tags: Services, Hardware, Printing, Imaging, Software

Umgeni Water

A professional service provider is sought to undertake design and upgrade of internet, intranet, extranet and boardpacks website.

Non-compulsory briefing: 6 Sep – Microsoft Teams

Tender no: 2022/020

Information: Snenhlanhla Hlongwane, Tel: (033) 341 1099, E-mail: snenhlanhla.hlongwane@umgeni.co.za.

Closing date: 16 Sep 2021

Tags: Software, Software developments, Intranet, Internet, Extranet, IoT, Digital

Passenger Rail Agency of South Africa

Bids are invited for the implementation of an enterprise network for PRASA.

Tender no: HO/ICT/406/06/2021

Information: Daluxolo Qabaka, Tel: (012) 748 7299, E-mail: dqabaka@prasa.com.

Closing date: 17 Sep 2021

Tags: Services, Telecommunications, Hardware, Networking

Supply and delivery of telecommunication consumables are sought for the maintenance of different systems and networks for 24 months as and when required.

Tender no: KZN/RAIL/08/2021/006/Q

Information: Mzuzu Mhlongo, Tel: (031) 813 0061, E-mail: Mzuzu.Mhlongo@prasa.com.

Closing date: 10 Sep 2021

Tags: Hardware, Telecommunications

Artscape

The organisation is looking for a service provider to assist with the finalisation of its business continuity plan.

Tender no: RFQ010/21

Information: Vernon van der Linde, Tel: (021) 410 9800, E-mail: vernonv@artscape.co.za.

Closing date: 7 Sep 2021

Tags: Services, Consulting, Security, Business continuity

Bids are invited for the procurement of laptops.

Tender no: RFQ011/21

Information: Andre Steenveld, Tel: (021) 410 9800, E-mail: andres@artscape.co.za.

Closing date: 7 Sep 2021

Tags: Hardware, Computing, Mobility

Legal Aid South Africa

The organisation is advertising for the provision of biometric systems software re-licensing, maintenance, hardware and software support services for a period of three years.

Tender no: 13/2021

Information: Buhle Sesiko, Tel: (011) 877 2000, E-mail: FelicityZ@legal-aid.co.za.

Closing date: 29 Sep 2021

Tags: Software, Services, Hardware, Security, Biometrics, Support and maintenance

Broadband Infraco SOC

BBI is advertising for website hosting.

Tender no: RFQ8868

Information: Barbara Khambule, Tel: (011) 235 1605, E-mail: Barbara.Khambule@infraco.co.za.

Closing date: 8 Sep 2021

Tags: Software, Services, Hosting, Internet

National Prosecuting Authority

Bids are invited to participate in a panel of digital forensic services to the NPA for a period of three years.

Tender no: NPA 06- 21/22

Information: Halala Nsibande, Tel: (012) 845 6255, E-mail: tenders@npa.gov.za.

Closing date: 6 Sep 2021

Tags: Services, Consulting, Forensics, Digital, Security

Development Bank of Southern Africa

DBSA is looking for a service provider to supply laptops, desktops and peripherals to the IPP office.

Tender no: RFP219/2021

Information: Victor Phalafala, Tel: (011) 313 3500, E-mail: Victorscm@dbsa.org.

Closing date: 13 Sep 2021

Tags: Hardware, Mobility, Computing

Human Sciences Research Council

The HSRC wishes to appoint a service provider for provision of a business innovation survey for a period of two years.

Tender no: HSRC/06/2021/22

Information: Hilton Tsibande, Tel: (012) 302 2362, E-mail: htsibande@hsrc.ac.za.

Closing date: 10 Sep 2021

Tags: Services, Consulting, Innovation, Research and analysis

Performing Arts Council of the Free State

The council wishes to procure laptops and computers.

Tender no: PAC/ICT/LAPTOPS&COMPUTERS/2021

Information: Joseph Kotze, Tel: (051) 447 7771, E-mail: joseph@pacofs.co.za.

Closing date: 6 Sep 2021

Tags: Hardware, Computing, Mobility

Agrément South Africa

The organisation wishes to appoint a suitable service provider for the provision of a digital conferencing platform and related services.

Tender no: ASA 05/07/2021

Information: Daniel Mamaregane, Tel: (012) 841 2735, E-mail: dmamaregane@agrement.co.za.

Closing date: 15 Sep 2021

Tags: Software, Video conferencing, Digital

A records management system is also required.

Tender no: