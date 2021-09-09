SA's 'Harvard for 4IR' offers upskilling internships

The academy that has been described as "SA's Harvard for the fourth industrial revolution”, is offering internships to 33 young South Africans to grow their digital skillsets.

Located at The Gantry in Fourways, Johannesburg, Forge Academy serves as a 4IR hub for small businesses and an education training facility to equip students with the skills they need to participate in the digital age.

Its education programme is modelled on Finnish education principles and equipped with Nokia smart technology.

The internship programme, sponsored by Finnish telecoms giant Nokia, aims to equip the selected interns with training in 4IR disciplines, such as software development, user experience design, 3D graphics and game design.

Forge says the internship will begin with selected applicants completing a four-week evaluation bootcamp. After the bootcamp, a final 33 will be chosen to join the internship programme for a 12-month period. Each student will have an accredited qualification after completing the internship, it states.

The academy further notes the interns will gain practical industry-related experience, receive guidance, as well as on-the-job training from qualified and experienced mentors in each field of study.

Once the internship is completed, there will be further opportunities for full-time employment with Forge Academy, support for graduates starting their own business ventures and assistance in seeking full-time employment.

“The 4IR is not just an alternative educational stream. Instead, it needs to become the core around which all academic programmes are built to ensure that our learners are future-fit,” says Arthur Wade Anderson, CEO of Forge Academy.

“The 4IR offers opportunities in entrepreneurship and employment for young adults like never seen before. We need to take advantage of these opportunities and empower the next generation of young African citizens to be the future leaders of this revolution.”

Applicants must be between the ages of 18 and 26, currently unemployed, South African citizens and have a grade 12 certificate, according to Forge.

They will need to submit a certified copy of their ID, matric certificate, highest qualifications achieved, updated CV, and proof of relevant experience in the field being applied for.

Interviews will be conducted by Forge Academy and a human resources manager from Nokia.

Applications close on 15 September. Click here to apply.