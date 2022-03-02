Huawei Cloud helps position Ello Technology as a trusted cloud migration partner

Garry Cahay, CEO of Ello Technology.

Ello Technology, an IT firm with offices in Johannesburg and Cape Town and a 20-year track record, is enjoying new growth as a trusted cloud migration partner on the back of its collaboration with Huawei Cloud.

Garry Cahay, CEO of Ello Technology, says the company has evolved with changing IT trends. “We’ve been serving customers since 2002, and for many years been an expert in the industry on server set-ups and management. Hyperscale computing is definitely the future, and we are here to help companies take advantage of this offering.”

In computing, hyperscale is the ability of an architecture to scale appropriately as increased demand is added to the system

“In recent years, Ello Technology has identified growing demand for support in cloud migration and management of business applications and servers for various customers in various verticals.”

Overcoming migration headaches

Working with Huawei Cloud, Ello Technology has addressed key issues, preparing companies to move, and making cloud migration low risk, seamless and cost-effective.

“We chose Huawei Cloud after an extensive assessment of the alternatives,” Cahay states. “We looked at their platform and saw that Huawei went out of their way to deliver the best performance, functionality and ease of use. So, if you combine excellent client service, good support structure, value for money, ease of use and fantastic migration tools into a basket, you’ve got an excellent formula in Huawei Cloud.”

Huawei believes that product knowledge is paramount in the successful execution of migrations; Ello Technology has developed the competencies required as they are fully trained and certified.

“We are not just a reseller; Huawei Cloud has invested in us as a strategic partner. The collaboration between Huawei and Ello is beneficial as we are able to provide our technical expertise combined with an excellent platform, ensuring the customers' migration over to Huawei is successful,” he says.

Huawei Cloud also makes migration easy thanks to its support and migration tools, says Cahay. “The natural progression for us was to lift and shift on-premises servers to Huawei Cloud. To date we’ve seen excellent results.”

In the past six months, Ello Technology has migrated 22 customers to Huawei Cloud with no unplanned disruption and a significant improvement in performance.

“We have moved customers in record time, and they are very impressed with how fast we migrated them and the overall performance improvements they are seeing,” says Cahay.

Growing with Huawei Cloud

Ello Technology now assists clients with the migration or does it on their behalf, Cahay adds.

“Because we are deeply invested in understanding our clients’ current business systems and future requirements, we factually plot out their migration path, leading to a very successful migration,” he explains.

To make the process even simpler and more cost-effective, Ello Technology and Huawei are now offering a promotion in which new customers will get to trial the Huawei Cloud platform for one month’s free proof of concept (POC), and one month free for migration.

Cahay expands: “We understand that any company’s challenge would be ‘how do we move from what we have to what we don’t know?’

“For 2022 we are offering an exclusive value-add in which the POC month will have zero charge for Huawei Cloud on any servers the customer wants to test on. Additionally, because we realise that they don’t want double billing on their hosting costs, we will assist by giving them the next month – the migration month – free as well. This excludes the migration project costs.”

Marcus Tay Soon Guan, Huawei Cloud Cape Town Business Director Cloud, says: “As one of the leading managed integration services providers in South Africa, Ello Technology has a diversified portfolio of products and services that serve the needs of different industries in South Africa. Huawei Cloud is proud to work with Ello as its valued partner and to create business growth together.”

