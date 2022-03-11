HPE SA boosts growth with strategic appointments

Michael Langeveld, CTO of HPE SA.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE) South Africa has announced two new appointments to the company’s leadership team, in efforts to accelerate its growth in the local enterprise IT market.

The hardware and software company has appointed Michael Langeveld as CTO, while Celeste Le Grange assumes the position of head of channel, commercial, mid-market and SMB.

According to a statement, the appointments will help accelerate HPE’s strategy of becoming an edge-to-cloud company by giving its customers access to its cloud platform, HPE GreenLake.

“I am delighted to welcome Michael Langeveld and Celeste Le Grange to my leadership team to help us to continue our momentum in South Africa,” says Sandile Dube, acting MD of HPE South Africa.

"Both Michael and Celeste bring vast experience to HPE, with a proven record for solution development, strategic planning, service delivery and customer service at some of the world's largest technology companies. They bring a passion for helping customers to succeed and I know clients and HPE colleagues will benefit from their wisdom."

Langeveld’s responsibilities entail being the solutions lead for HPE’s infrastructure, services, software and cloud offering.

He will oversee the development and dissemination of technology for customers and partners to help improve customer outcomes, while ensuring HPE South Africa’s solutions are tailored to bring success to the company and all stakeholders involved, it says.

Prior to joining HPE SA, Langeveld held numerous leadership roles at global technology companies in South Africa, with responsibility for delivering data centres, public cloud security and hybrid cloud solution sales across small, mid-market, public sector and enterprise customers.

Celeste Le Grange, head of channel, commercial, mid-market and SMB, HPE SA.

Le Grange is tasked with leading the company’s sales community to success via established sales methodologies for sales process management.

According to HPE, her responsibilities revolve around strategic leadership, customer intimacy and business management. She has a track record of helping companies achieve success through sales, marketing and project management in the hardware and software sectors.

Le Grange will create, support and coach HPE’s team, and assist the business to maximise market coverage and financial performance, while driving customer-centricity and customer experience.

“Celeste has 15 years’ experience in the IT industry, with particular expertise in the consumer, commercial and telecommunications fields. Prior to joining HPE SA, Celeste spent five years as a partner sales executive focusing on the South African reseller channel,” says HPE.