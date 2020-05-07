Kaspersky debuts threat intelligence service

The majority of chief security officers (CISOs) (64%) say that speed and quality of incident response handling are the main metrics to measure performance in their role.

However, as most organisations have numerous assets exposed online, it becomes harder for security officers to keep everything in sight and react to the most significant threats in time.

This was revealed in the latest survey of IT Security leaders conducted by 451 Research and commissioned by Kaspersky,

To help security analysts discover which company resources the malefactors are likely to leverage, Kaspersky has introduced Kaspersky Digital Footprint Intelligence. It gives customers instant updates on weak points within their organisations, the company says.

In addition results from Kaspersky threat research, the new service povides access to information on threats revealed by numerous open source resources. This enables SOC and CERT security analysts to keep up to date with what cyber criminals are able to find out about their organisation, and any attack vectors they are likely to exploit, to better prepare their defence strategy.

Vulnerability scoring

The service helps organisations to understand the ways in which malefactors can successfully attack them, identify what information is available to an attacker and find out if their infrastructure has already been compromised by offering analytics on threats aimed specifically against the organisation, the security company explains.

It is built on insights from researchers who have pieced together a comprehensive picture of customers’ current attack status, identifying weaknesses in the network perimeter, threats from attackers, malicious activity and data leaks.

The network inventory, which uses non-intrusive methods, identifies critical components of a customer’s network perimeter, such as remote management services, unintentionally exposed and misconfigured services and network devices.

An analysis of available services results in vulnerability scoring and comprehensive risk evaluation based on multiple parameters, including CVSS base score, availability of public exploits, the company’s penetration testing experience and other features.

At the same time, automated data gathering from online content hosting services, public forums, social networks, instant messengers channels and groups, restricted underground online forums and communities, provides the customer with details of any compromised employee accounts, data leakages or attacks planned or discussed against their organisation.

The reports the service generates don’t look only at the customer, but also at its clients, partners and supplier infrastructure, offering them an overview of any ongoing malware or APT attacks in this region and industry, adds Kaspersky.