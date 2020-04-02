BUSINESS TECHNOLOGY MEDIA COMPANY
Companies
Sectors
Digital Economy

Video: Digital transformation: a journey, not a race

Don't make the mistake of thinking you have arrived because of the quick wins you see from your digital transformation journey.
Issued by Dimension Data
Johannesburg, 02 Apr 2020
Visit our press office
Read time 30sec

Dimension Data's Solutions programme enablement manager, Duduetsang Mogase, says that digital transformation is a journey and not a race.

Mogase points out some of the mistakes that organisations make on this journey and lists factors that organisations need to prioritise and continue implementing in order for them to reach their objectives. 

Click here to see the full video and get advice on how to successfully digitally transform one's organisation.

Login with