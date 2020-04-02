Video: Digital transformation: a journey, not a race
Don't make the mistake of thinking you have arrived because of the quick wins you see from your digital transformation journey.
Dimension Data's Solutions programme enablement manager, Duduetsang Mogase, says that digital transformation is a journey and not a race.
Mogase points out some of the mistakes that organisations make on this journey and lists factors that organisations need to prioritise and continue implementing in order for them to reach their objectives.
Click here to see the full video and get advice on how to successfully digitally transform one's organisation.