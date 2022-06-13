IdeasForChange Challenge opens for applications

The Stellenbosch Network − in partnership with the Sustainability Institute and the Department of Science and Innovation’s Regional Innovation Support Programme – has introduced its third annual #IdeasForChange Challenge.

According to a statement, the 2022 edition of the #IdeasForChange Challenge seeks to uncover and support the development of innovative ideas, business models and technology with the potential to improve citizens’ quality of life.

It also looks to lessen the social and environmental impact of rapid urban development and enhance the sustainability of local ecosystems in Stellenbosch and surrounding areas.

The Stellenbosch Network is a cross-sector and inter-disciplinary membership organisation that brings people together from industry, government, society and academia, with the aim of sharing ideas, fostering connections, and encouraging collaboration and partnership for inclusive economic growth for the greater Stellenbosch area.

Stellenbosch Network invites all persons living in Stellenbosch and its surroundings to submit their innovative ideas towards making Stellenbosch a more sustainable city.

“Globally, we are facing a host of complex problems, some of which include ecosystem degradation, climate change, inequality, food insecurity and overconsumption of natural materials,” says Sam Hale, learning experience designer at The Sustainability Institute.

“These threats are highly significant for South Africa, facing some of the worst inequality in the world and an economy rooted in fossil fuels. The future of Stellenbosch needs to be shaped by this global and local context to become not only more resilient against unexpected change, but active in contributing to a more equitable and generative development pathway for South Africa.”

Entrants can win a share of R30 000 in cash prizes and gain access to a Value Proposition Masterclass to help bring their idea to life.

Applications should present a solution to an existing problem that Stellenbosch faces, which may reflect a global or national challenge such as food security, energy and poverty. Innovative ideas will be awarded for being integrative and for cross-cutting problem areas.

Stellenbosch Network operations manager Hanli Brink comments: “The aim of this year’s #IdeasForChange Challenge is to stimulate Stellenbosch’s entrepreneurship and innovation culture to get people thinking about sustainable solutions that have the potential to become actual products to mitigate the effects of climate change. It’s about local people solving local problems.

“We can take the winning idea and use our connections to help it materialise and benefit those who need it most.”

The challenge is open to anyone from Stellenbosch and surrounds aged 18 years and older. Entries close on 8 July. Ideas can be submitted on http://bit.ly/ideasforchange2022. For more information, visit the Stellenbosch Network website.