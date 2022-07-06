KHIPU Networks announces collaboration with Tenable

Organisations struggle at every step – seeing their assets, detecting weaknesses, prioritising issues for remediation, measuring risk and comparing to peers – preventing them from confidently managing and reducing cyber risk. The digital era requires a new approach and because of this, KHIPU and Tenable are committed to protecting organisations of all sizes with industry-leading solutions designed to help understand, manage and reduce cyber risk.

We can now offer our customers the Tenable Cyber Exposure platform, which includes Tenable.io, for vulnerability management in the cloud, and Tenable.sc (formerly Security Center), for vulnerability management on-premises. These two flexible deployment options uniquely provide the breadth of visibility into cyber risk across IT, cloud, IOT and OT environments and the depth of analytics to measure and communicate cyber risk in business terms to make better strategic decisions.

“Our collaboration with Tenable aligns well with our long-term strategic goal of building quality SOC services and consultative relationships with our customers, and allows us to develop solutions that fit our customers' needs. Our mission is to empower organisations to accurately understand, represent and reduce their cyber risk across the rapidly changing modern attacks,” said Matt Ashman, Chief Commercial Officer, KHIPU.