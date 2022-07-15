Commvault to host Connections Live event in SA

Kate Mollett, Senior Regional Director, Africa.

Commvault, a recognised global enterprise software leader in the management of data across cloud and on-premises environments, will host its Connections Live event at the Houghton Hotel, Johannesburg on 20 July 2022. Connections Live is a unique opportunity to interact with Commvault experts and hear more about data management and data protection from the professionals.

This year, Connections Live will see senior leaders from Commvault including Fady Richmany, Vice-President and General Manager, SEEMEA and Kate Mollett, Senior Regional Director, Africa, sharing the exciting opportunities technology has created in ensuring data is properly managed and protected.

Commvault will welcome a number of customers and partners from leading organisations including Microsoft, Infinidat, Pinnacle and Vast Data to share insights on best practices in managing, protecting and governing data. The presentations will highlight some of the pressing data protection issues facing businesses today and how partnerships are optimising value to end-user customers with a cohesive ecosystem.

Mollett said: “Commvault will share the latest innovations including Metallic, our backup as a service (BaaS) portfolio. This software as a service (SaaS) offering is in response to the aggressive push to cloud, automation and an increased requirement for intelligence as companies transition to a new reality. The priority focus of Connections Live this year will be discussing data challenges and data management, along with how Metallic has fared since its launch in 2021, and is delivering new cost-effective options to existing and new customers as well as new market segments.”

Fady Richmany, Vice-President and General Manager, SEEMEA.

Richmany adds: “Data has never been more valuable or more vulnerable than it is today making it a priority for business. Fortunately, technology has advanced significantly, and we are able to deliver new capabilities for our customers to not only protect but also derive additional value from it. Our Connections Live event here in South Africa will enable us to share our latest insights and bring together members of the regional IT industry, supporting businesses to take control of their data and secure it while becoming more efficient, productive and sustainable.”

The number of ransomware attacks globally surged by an astonishing 151% in the first half of 2021, reiterating the need for organisations to employ both a resilient and future-proof data management strategy. Commvault’s Connections Live event will provide a platform for IT and security professionals to gain a deeper understanding of how to manage an extensive hybrid workforce amid an ever-evolving threat landscape.

The Connections Live event will include a full day of panel sessions and presentations. The agenda is available. Registration for the event is open and can be completed here.