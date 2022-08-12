How to go from dreaming to doing

Entrepreneurship may very well start with a dream, but then things need to become “messy”. That’s because success isn’t a goal, it is an outcome after buckling down and getting your hands dirty with the “doing” part of chasing your dream, and not getting stuck in the “talking about doing” part.

But how do you go from dreaming to doing, especially if your idea is expensive? There is no shortcut, unfortunately, but you can scale down your concept and start small first. This way you can run your business on the side and test its viability first before diving all in.

Consider taking action with these three steps:

Step 1: Answer these questions…

What is the challenge you want your product or service to solve?

Who will buy what you sell?

Is there a demand for what you want to sell?

How will you stand out from the competition?

If your market research isn’t showing confidence in your idea, try a different angle or a whole new idea instead.

Step 2: Invest in the things you’d need

What are the basics you would need to get started with your dream? If you want to sell curated items, you’d need to buy stock and create a safe, secure space where you can store the items you buy. You’d also need a smartphone with which to take good quality photographs. If you want to sell a service like plumbing, you’d need the tools and perhaps a “bakkie”. Save for these things and buy them. Be resourceful and use what you already have. Also, shop around for second-hand equipment and tools where relevant.

Step 3: Get online!

Register the domain and get the website. With a website builder, you can build your own professional website from as little as R119 per month (hosting and domain name included*) and start showcasing your products or services online. Join relevant social media platforms and market yourself any and every way you can. Click here for marketing tips.

At Domains.co.za, we are passionate about making it easier for entrepreneurs to take their ideas online. Many of our products are modelled on turning dreams into small businesses. From our quick and easy Site Builder website building solution that allows you to drag and drop a website into place, SSL certificates that encrypt and secure websites, and our Hosted PBX in the Cloud that gives your business uncapped* local and cellphone calls from as little as R1 195 per month (for three standard lines).

Every small step you take is one step closer to realising your dream. Domains.co.za’s products and solutions can help you scale your business from start-up to SME.

Good luck!

