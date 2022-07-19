DCC wins at APC by Schneider Electric MEA Awards

From left: Sinan Kinder, senior distribution director, MEA at Schneider Electric, Alexandra Thin, VP: Transactional and Edge line of business, Schneider Electric, Pieter Gouws, APC product specialist at DCC, Gina Santos, distribution manager at Schneider Electric and Michel Arres, VP: IT Channel and Alliance: Schneider Electric.

Drive Control Corporation (DCC) has been awarded the highly contested Leading Edge Award for Distribution 2021 at the recent APC by Schneider Electric MEA Secure Power President’s Club Partner Awards held in Slovenia.

The ICT distributor’s APC by Schneider Electric sales continue to show tremendous growth in South Africa and the award is undoubtedly indicative of the team’s hard work and dedication in a very competitive marketplace.

“It is a wonderful recognition by APC by Schneider Electric and certainly demonstrates that we’re on the right track by providing comprehensive edge solutions to the local channel,” says Pieter Gouws, APC product specialist at DCC.

“The team worked incredibly hard and, together with APC by Schneider Electric, we continue to deliver solutions that meet our customers' expectations.”

DCC has been an official APC distributor for more almost 20 years and is responsible for the company’s range of secure power technologies, single-phase UPSes and edge computing solutions such as racks, PDUs (power distribution units) and NetBotz access control sensors.