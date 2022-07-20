Sage, Microsoft expand partnership to simplify workflows for SMEs

Sage, an accounting, financial, HR and payroll technology provider for small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs), has expanded its partnership with Microsoft.

The expansion will see Microsoft Business Products, including Microsoft 365 and Microsoft Teams, being integrated as embedded services in Sage products and the Sage Digital Network.

Steve Hare, CEO of Sage, says more and more SMEs are becoming digital businesses, but connecting the tools they use can be a barrier to their success.

“Microsoft products have long been the tool of choice for collaboration, with Sage powering the back office. Through our expanded partnership, we will simplify life for millions of SMEs, removing friction and helping them to achieve real productivity gains.”

SMEs, like their corporate counterparts, also rely on the flexibility and productivity gains that the cloud provides. The partnership will give SME customers a choice of cloud platform, as well as the ability to collaborate and communicate more effectively.

Earlier this month Sage published an early release of Sage Active, its integrated business management solution built on Azure, with select customers. According to Sage, this new native cloud solution was designed to help SMEs manage compliance and operations – as well as reap the benefits of Azure.

Scott Guthrie, executive VP, Cloud + AI at Microsoft, says SMEs play a crucial role in the global economy.

“Bringing together Sage’s financial expertise, with the power of the Microsoft Cloud, our partnership will deliver reliable, secure, and scalable solutions that will empower millions of SMEs around the world to be more productive, reduce costs, and grow their businesses,” he ends.