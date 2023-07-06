MCi celebrates growth, welcomes new clients to its Direct Hire recruitment software platform

MCi is thrilled to announce the expansion of its client base and warmly welcomes a host of new clients to its cutting-edge recruitment software platform, Direct Hire.

These clients include the Western Cape Gambling and Racing Board, Africa Health Research Institute, Southern African Development Community, Public Health and Social Development Sectoral Bargaining Council, African Park Networks, Railway Safety Regulator, Ignition Group, Teach the Nation, Southern Trading Company and Gauteng Partnership Fund, to name a few.

The continued success and adoption of Direct Hire demonstrates its ability to transform and streamline the hiring process for businesses of all sizes and industries.

Direct Hire is a state-of-the-art recruitment software platform designed to empower companies with intelligent tools and comprehensive functionalities, enabling them to simplify and optimise their hiring operations. By leveraging artificial intelligence and advanced analytics, Direct Hire delivers unparalleled efficiency and accuracy, ensuring businesses can find the right talent efficiently and make informed decisions during the recruitment process.

"We are excited to welcome our new clients to the Direct Hire family," said Rhett Davies, Business Partner at MCi. "Direct Hire was developed with a vision to revolutionise the recruitment process by providing a seamless, data-driven solution that empowers companies to hire top talent efficiently. The rapid adoption of Direct Hire is a testament to the value it brings to our clients, and we are committed to continuously enhancing our platform to meet their evolving needs."

Direct Hire offers a wide range of features that make it stand out in the competitive recruitment software market. With its user-friendly interface, intuitive applicant tracking system and customisable workflows, Direct Hire enables businesses to streamline their recruitment efforts, save time, reduce costs and improve candidate experiences.

“As we expand our client base, we remain dedicated to providing exceptional customer service and support to ensure the success of our clients. With Direct Hire, businesses can enjoy seamless onboarding, robust training resources, and ongoing assistance from our team of experienced professionals."

To learn more about Direct Hire and how it can transform your recruitment process, please contact Rhett Davies at MCI, tel: (011) 454 3420, e-mail: r.davies@mci.co.za.

