Don’t miss tomorrow’s intelligent automation forum

27 Nov 2023
Optimise and transform your business

AI-powered robotic process automation, or intelligent automation, is an important part of digital transformation and can help IT leaders optimise business processes and achieve digital maturity faster.

The Intelligent Process Automation Executive Forum, on 28 November at The Capital on the Park, Sandton, will provide an overview of the current state of automation and its potential for improving efficiency, reducing costs, and enhancing customer service.

Hosted by iOCO and Kofax in partnership with ITWeb, the forum features thought leaders and solution specialists who will discuss the latest technologies, trends, and best practices for optimising business processes. 

Professor Johan Steyn, advocate for human-centred AI, and research fellow, will dispel automation misconceptions in his keynote, offering a fresh perspective on the impact of automation in business.

Delegates will learn how to discern what to automate, when, and why – ensuring technology serves to enhance, not hinder, business efficiency.

