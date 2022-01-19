Accessing education tools through Huawei Petal Search

According to the World Bank, the disruption caused by the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic has affected 1.6 billion students globally. Many countries have embraced online or distance learning to mitigate the severity of this impact. However, developing countries like South Africa face additional infrastructure challenges, which mean learners may struggle to keep up with their schooling. This is where Huawei Petal Search makes study materials and educational apps easily accessible to help learners stay on their A-game despite difficult circumstances.

Just because the new school year is in full swing, does not mean learners should be intimidated. Digital learning has now become an essential part of education in South Africa. Of course, this is not limited to the likes of sophisticated video solutions or virtual classrooms.

Instead, the search function available through Huawei Petal Search can unlock a wealth of resources that can give any student the confidence to stay up to date with any subject matter, regardless of their grade. As the name suggests, Huawei Petal Search is a search engine that delivers everything you can think of with just a few taps.

You can access information from local services, find apps and get comprehensive results all tailored to your location. This means that you don’t have to wade through pages of international search results to find educational resources focused on the South African school curriculum. You can also easily save your favourite resources in Huawei Petal Search, giving you the convenience of studying where you left off previously. The search engine is also designed with the smaller screens of mobile devices and tablets in mind, delivering a much better user experience.

Armed with Huawei Petal Search, learners can quickly find the numerous zero-rated e-learning websites available. That means they can study with the confidence that their learning resources do not use any mobile data.

For instance, the Department of Basic Education has a variety of NSC Past Year Papers available if you’re in matric. There’s also an extensive range of Mind the Gap Study Guides for Grade 12 learners. If maths, science, IT or CAT are the subjects you’re looking for, check out Siyavula. It has free textbooks available for learners from Grade 4 through Grade 12 to download. For its part, Vodacom has also come to the party and zero-rated its E-School. Covering a variety of subjects from Grade R to matric, this can easily be your go-to resource in terms of quality, freely available educational offerings.

You can also turn to AppGallery for an incredible number of freely available educational and e-learning apps. For example, the Oxford Dictionary of English is available for mahala to download. Also consider Alison, which provides free online courses developed by subject matter experts around the world. You even get a certificate on completion of a course.

Install Petal Search today and put the world in the palm of your hand, to give your education the boost it deserves for the new school year.