Zscaler appoints Westcon-Comstor as EMEA distributor

ICT distributor Westcon-Comstor has signed an agreement with Zscaler to market and distribute its cloud-native security platform across the Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA) region.

The partnership will see the company’s EMEA go-to-market initiative, Westcon Next Generation Solutions (NGS) add the Zscaler Zero Trust Exchange to its stable of cyber security solutions.



Westcon NGS aims to provide the channel with the solutions to enable a secure path to digital transformation, and help them unlock ongoing revenue. The relationship will see Westcon NGS boost the capabilities within its Zero Trust Access pillar.

Zscaler’s proxy-based architecture is built on a secure access service edge (SASE), which reduces the attack surface by directly connecting users to applications via a zero trust approach.

Arun Dharmalingam, VP EMEA and APJ Alliances at Zscaler, says his company is pleased to be partnering with Westcon-Comstor at a time when SMEs are actively looking to secure their distributed cloud environments.

“Westcon-Comstor’s wide regional reach, along with its marketing and sales support makes it the ideal partner for Zscaler as we target growth across the region,” he adds.

“The zero trust security market is projected to grow from USD 19.6 billion in 2020 to USD 51.6 billion by 2026, according to Markets & Markets”, comments Daniel Hurel, VP, Westcon EMEA – Cyber Security & Next Generation Solutions.