Ensure your data is kept safe with ManageEngine’s highly secure, reliable software solutions

As you may have heard, a recent ransomware attack has affected several managed service providers worldwide and is estimated to have impacted over 1 000 companies. Fortunately, to date, none of ManageEngine's systems, products or tools were affected, and no intrusion or data breach has occurred.

ManageEngine, the enterprise IT management division of Zoho Corporation, greatly values the security of its customers and commits to transparency as it strives to create reliable and highly secure software products for its customers. “ManageEngine implements and maintains appropriate administrative and technical safeguards, security processes, procedures and standards designed to protect its customers,” says Deepa Kuppuswamy, Head of Information Security at ManageEngine.

ManageEngine’s security strategy involves the following components to ensure your data is kept safe:

Organisational security – ManageEngine has an Information Security Management System (ISMS) in place that takes into account their security objectives and the risks and mitigation concerning all the interested parties.

– ManageEngine has an Information Security Management System (ISMS) in place that takes into account their security objectives and the risks and mitigation concerning all the interested parties. Infrastructure security – This includes network security, network redundancy, DDOS prevention, server hardening as well as intrusion detection and prevention.

– This includes network security, network redundancy, DDOS prevention, server hardening as well as intrusion detection and prevention. Data security – This includes secure by design, data isolation, encryption as well as data retention and disposal.

– This includes secure by design, data isolation, encryption as well as data retention and disposal. Identity and access control – This focuses on single sign-on (SSO), multi-factor authentication and administrative access.

– This focuses on single sign-on (SSO), multi-factor authentication and administrative access. Operational security – This includes logging and monitoring, vulnerability management, malware and spam protection, backup as well as disaster recovery and business continuity.

– This includes logging and monitoring, vulnerability management, malware and spam protection, backup as well as disaster recovery and business continuity. Incident management – This consists of reporting and breach notification.

– This consists of reporting and breach notification. Responsible disclosures – A vulnerability reporting programme is in place, which recognises and rewards the work of security researchers.

– A vulnerability reporting programme is in place, which recognises and rewards the work of security researchers. Vendor management – Vendors are evaluated and qualified based on the vendor management policy.

– Vendors are evaluated and qualified based on the vendor management policy. Customer controls for security – This includes tasks that you as a customer can do to ensure security from your end.

Security is a key component in all ManageEngine’s offerings, and is reflected in their people, processes and products.

ManageEngine software stands out among its competitors as one of the most secure. Read more on ManageEngine’s security policy.

Contact us today to find out more about software solutions that will keep your data secure.