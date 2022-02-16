Best of the best: Programming languages and the cloud

According to a Qulix report provided by MarketsandMarkets, the global cloud computing market reached $371.4 billion in 2020 and is fully expected to grow to $832.1 billion by 2025. How astonishing are those numbers?

With a multitude of industries making use of the various cloud solutions that are available today, from data backup, disaster recovery and big data analytics, all the way to infrastructure-as-a-service, platform-as-a-service, software-as-a-service, let’s take a moment to delve into the world of programming languages and which ones provide the most bang for their buck.

Probably the world’s biggest and widely-known programming language is Java. Positioned as one of the best programming languages for cloud computing, Java is used by millions of developers across the globe.

As a highly versatile language, one of its most alluring features is that it can be used to create applications for websites, desktops, mobile devices and video games. A language that is suitable for all programming tasks, Java is object-oriented, can be used without a ton of complications, is platform-independent, and above all, is easy to learn.

Less well-known, but no less capable, is PHP. Easy to learn, PHP is well suited to the fast-paced world of cloud computing. PHP is known for seamlessly running on windows and UNIX servers, and is a fantastic choice when developing applications with dynamic elements.

In the realm of the techie, cloud programming has become one of the coolest things in the technology-driven world.

It can be used with a wide range of database management systems and runs smoothly in various operating systems. Being an object-oriented language, it can help the user to develop complex and large web applications. It’s reliable, safe, fast and affordable − everything you want and need a cloud computing language to be.

Owned by Microsoft, ASP.Net is mostly used to develop web applications and websites with multiple functions. Having positioned itself as a dynamic and powerful cloud computing language, its ability to provide dynamic web pages and cutting-edge solutions that can be viewed across different browsers sets this programming language apart from most.

The ability of .Net to minimise the use of large, complicated and intricate pieces of code when developing applications, its efficacy in the development of dynamic web pages, among so many other benefits, is truly what separates .Net from the chaff.

Moving on, no list is complete without mentioning Python – a high-level language used by millions of developers across the globe. Surprisingly readable, Python is a highly-respected programming language that can be used by novices and veterans alike.

Python seamlessly combines various high-tech features such as speed, productivity, community and open source development, to improve programming. Regardless of whether the task is to create business applications, games, operating systems, computational and scientific applications, or graphic design and image processing applications, Python absolutely has you covered.

In my opinion, if you are seriously interested in getting into the cloud computing sphere, learning Python vastly increases your chances of landing lucrative employment and joining the bandwagon of celebrated cloud computing experts.

Python is used extensively in the Amazon Web Services (AWS) Cloud and is natively supported by AWS Lambda.

Lastly, Ruby. An ideal cloud computing programming language for absolute beginners to whet their appetite, Ruby is super-easy to use and master. It offers significant benefits because it has a massive ecosystem. As a programming language, it has the distinct advantage of having abundant resources that can be used to develop different applications, as well as more than 60 000 libraries and frameworks to choose from.

Add to that the extremely active community of passionate developers who help in the event of problems and Ruby is easily one of the best tools to master and add to your belt of tools and skills that will position you as a resourceful and expert cloud computing expert.

This list is by no means exhaustive. In the realm of the techie, cloud programming has become one of the coolest things in the technology-driven world. It has led to the development of new programming languages to complement traditional languages and offer fast, reliable, effective and cost-friendly design and execution of various applications.

So, before choosing and committing to one specific programming language – especially as a beginner – be sure to undertake thorough due diligence so that you select one that will meet your needs and career goals.

At the end of the day, the best programming languages for cloud computing are the ones that will offer the right support to help you to reach your full potential.

Choose wisely. But also have fun. The cloud computing language that you choose and learn should be the one you enjoy the most. Take the time to figure that out, within the confines of your industry, and you really can’t go wrong.