CX Group unveils Born out of Africa series in SA

CX Group CEO Yugesh Frylinck.

The Customer Experience (CX) Group this week launched its Born out of Africa series in Sandton, as a springboard for companies to learn the latest market developments.

The group says the Born out of Africa project is a knowledge-sharing platform that will enable customer experience management business units to deliver solutions with clear returns.

It will be delivered in the form of a series CX of events, which will serve the local CX community.

At the launch, CX Group CEO Yugesh Frylinck shared some insights, saying: “The CX Group will share its specialised knowledge on subjects such as NPS [Net Promoter Score] 3.0.

“The CX Group is in the process of releasing new products into the CX market, which have been developed locally in South Africa by Performance Insights, hence the ‘Born out of Africa’ name originated.”

There are growing calls for technology-driven CX to play a greater role going forward in assisting businesses to navigate the disruptions of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Frylinck says the local CX community isn’t immune to challenges facing its peers globally in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, hence the need to sail across as an industry.

“Chances are that your business may never return to the customer engagement model that existed prior to COVID-19. Take a few steps back and revisit everything you have done to improve your customer experience prior to COVID-19.

“User experience through digital platforms will most definitely influence the overall experience of your customers and may even become the entire new CX. The question is whether or not your business is geared to navigate this new fraught journey with insight and proven methodologies.”

Some of the biggest challenges for customer experience in the country, Frylinck notes, include “developing a CX culture and customer-first mindset, ensuring deep enough customer understanding, defining great CX and prioritising CX initiatives”.

According to Frylinck, customers are increasingly expecting brands to understand and respond to their individual needs.

“Identify the ‘experience moments’ in the customer’s digital interaction with your product, service or solution. Revisit your brand identity and the experience you want to associate with your product or brand,” she says.

“Chances are that you may discover that many ‘experience moments’ that differentiated your brand in a tactile world are actually weakened by the digital migration, and will need a new strategy to create new meaningful ‘experience moments’ online.

“The reality is that many businesses that were on high levels of customer-centricity maturity dropped a few levels on the maturity scale with the migration of their solutions to digital platforms.

“Businesses familiar with the maturity levels, both in terms of customer-centricity as well as digitisation, are in a much better position to regain their previous levels of customer-centricity maturity and grow, than a business that ignores its digital maturity.”