Call to devs to join Gitcoin Cross-Chain hackathon

As the world finds itself in unchartered territory, innovation and inspiration will emerge from the next cohort of virtual, asynchronous blockchain hackathons.

With this in mind, the Gitcoin Cross-Chain Hackathon is inviting developers to build applications that enable a unified blockchain ecosystem.

Agoric, a smart contract platform, has teamed up with crypto insiders Band and Cosmos for the hackathon, which will run from 20 April to 11 May.

According to Gitcoin’s Web site, “Cross Chain is a three-week virtual hackathon celebrating open-source collaboration across blockchain ecosystems”.



Promising over $24 000 in prizes, the hackathon challenges developers across the world to build real-world applications using Cosmos and Agoric’s respective SDKs, as well as Band chain. Java and crypto developers can experiment with Inter Blockchain Communication, the standard for blockchain interoperability.



Developers will be given the opportunity to build decentralised applications and develop interoperability tools to move value and data in a trustless manner within and between chains.

The hackathon also offers developers the chance to meet their peers from around the world, as well as attend workshops hosted by blockchain and crypto experts.

Register for the hackathon here.