LSD named an Elastic Elite Partner, launches Managed Observability Platform as a Service

LSD, the cloud native acceleration partner of choice for many blue-chip companies in South Africa, is today launching its Managed Observability Platform as a Service, based on Kubernetes. Expanding on their trusted Managed Kubernetes Platform offering enables visibility into customers’ mission-critical systems, enabling faster response times, application performance metrics and less time troubleshooting. With the surge in adoption of cloud-native technologies, observability and cloud-native security is becoming an important aspect for businesses that need to know what is going on under the hood of their cloud platforms and applications.

The company also announced its Elite Partner status with Elastic, the company behind Elasticsearch and provider of the leading platform for search-powered solutions. The Elastic Elite Partner programme is designed to build the most impactful partnerships to deliver the most effective solutions and services for customers.

The partnership with Elastic enables LSD and its team of Elastic Certified Engineers to offer an enterprise-enhanced version of the LSD Managed Observability Platform and cloud-native security services in South Africa and beyond.

“The power of the Elastic Search Platform is it offers customers a single unified platform for enterprise search, security and observability. Our engineers have created a managed services platform that delivers the best of Elastic with easy deployment for our customers. Our partnership with Elastic boosts our observability offering and helps our customers to operationalise it with ease,” says Deon Stroebel, head of solutions at LSD.

“We are delighted to welcome LSD as an Elastic Elite Partner,” said Steve Furniss, area vice-president, Emerging Markets at Elastic. “Our ongoing partnership will enable customers to achieve a more resilient security posture that keeps mission-critical applications running smoothly and protects their organisations against cyber threats.”