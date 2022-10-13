eBook: UKG 3 Megatrends Defining HR

Every year, a team of international UKG researchers, thought leaders and social scientists partner to understand how major socioeconomic, geopolitical and demographic forces have impacted organisations and how leaders should respond in the coming year.

The past two years have resulted in a shift. Employees have more power than ever before and they’re demanding much more from their employers. The good news is this shift is better for everyone. To stay competitive, organisations must take better care of all their people, ensure a culture of ethical leadership and foster trust and autonomy in all things — even compliance.

Read more below about our 2022 megatrends predictions and how this insight can help you achieve success for your people and your business.