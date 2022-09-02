Sasol, CSIR partner to host solar challenge

Energy company Sasol and the Council for Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR) have joined forces, in preparation for the upcoming Sasol Solar Challenge (SSC).

The partnership sees the CSIR become the official technical and science partner of the SSC.

Prior to the solar challenge, CSIR technical experts will scrutineer the solar cars from 4 to 7 September, a process that will include static and dynamic tests, according to a statement.

Through the four-day scrutineering process at Red Star Raceway, the CSIR will ensure all solar cars meet the requirements to compete in the 2022 SSC, which takes place from 9 to 16 September.

“One of the key focuses of the CSIR is to conduct research and technological innovation to improve the quality of life of South Africans. The organisation also develops transformative technologies to accelerate socio-economic prosperity,” says Robert Walker, owner and director of the Sasol Solar Challenge.

“These values align perfectly with the Sasol Solar Challenge, which strives to be the ultimate test of technologies and innovations developed for real-world challenges − contributing towards the renewable energy and mobility sectors. We are delighted to partner with the organisation and look forward to working with the team of experts at the CSIR.”

Now in its 14th year, the biennial competition hosts engineering teams from around the world to take on the challenge to develop, build and drive solar-powered cars, with the ultimate goal of covering the most distance without using a drop of fuel.

Tendani Tsedu, CSIR group manager for strategic communications, comments: “As the country and the region’s foremost experts in emerging energy technologies, including their optimal design, build and efficiency, it was a natural fit for the CSIR’s experts in energy systems, fuel cells and battery storage, amongst others, to scrutineer this year’s Sasol Solar Challenge participants.

“The Sasol Solar Challenge is a clear demonstration of contextualising global trends to local realities, and our expertise and commitment to innovating and building future capacity to address energy-efficiency and cleaner energy is key to this.”

Nozipho Mbatha, senior manager for group brand and sponsorships at Sasol, welcomed the CSIR, saying: “We are thrilled to partner with one of South Africa’s leaders in scientific and technology research. Their expertise in science, technology, engineering and mathematics fields will contribute immensely to the initial and most crucial phase of the SSC, which is the scrutineering process.

“This will also be an opportunity for knowledge-sharing among the solar car teams and the CSIR scrutineer experts.”