Standard Bank warns of phishing targeting clients

Staff Writer
By Staff Writer, ITWeb
Johannesburg, 27 Jan 2023
27 Jan 2023

Standard Bank warns an e-mail scam targeting clients is doing the rounds and is urging vigilance.

Africa’s biggest lender sounded warning bells on the phishing scam in an SMS to clients, as fraudsters prey on Standard Bank customers, asking them to update bank details.

“If you receive an e-mail advising you to update your bank card details, do not click on the link and please delete the e-mail immediately,” it states.

“Remember, we will never send you an e-mail with a link asking you to update your card number, online banking profile, or your banking details. Please report suspicious activity to our Fraud Line on 0800 222 050 or report fraud on reportfraud@standardbank.co.za.”

Analysts have cautioned that phishing will grow more widespread and dangerous this year.

The Southern African Fraud Prevention Service (SAFPS), a non-profit organisation preventing fraud as a result of identity theft and impersonation, last year warned of an uptick of impersonation crimes, through phishing, smishing and vishing.

In 2022, the SAFPS said, impersonation increased by 264% for the first five months of the year compared to 2021 and the trend in expected to continue this year.

