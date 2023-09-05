Hytera SA looks to boost staff complement

Hytera Communications selected Maxwell Office Park for its regional headquarters office in Johannesburg.

Chinese technology firm Hytera Communications says it plans to create 10 more job opportunities at its Southern Africa office.

This, after the company relocated its Southern African headquarters to Maxwell Office Park in Johannesburg, from Vorna Valley, Midrand.

In an interview with ITWeb, the company says it currently has eight employees under Hytera South Africa, excluding engineers from Hytera headquarters. However, with a new office, the company is looking to increase its staff.

“Our HR team is actively recruiting from all Southern African countries. As most of our projects outsource manpower locally, there will be more job opportunities for the local community, with more projects coming up.”

With 160 subsidiaries across the globe, including South Africa, Hytera provides communications technologies and solutions with voice, video and data capabilities. The company’s other regional offices are in Kenya, Nigeria and Morocco.

In the Southern Africa region, the company has been operational for the past 20 years.

The new office will service SA, Angola, Botswana, Lesotho, Malawi, Mozambique, Namibia, Swaziland, Zambia and Zimbabwe, and is its biggest facility in Africa, it states.

“As more and more Southern African countries recognise the importance of digitalisation for their economy to take flight, we are seeing more and more opportunities. To support this, we opened the new office with more space.”

Mark Zheng, director of Hytera Southern Africa, says the new office incorporates an experience centre that allows customers to gain first-hand knowledge of products and solutions.

It will also provide in-house training for radio technicians across the region, and allow space for solutions testing and engineering, pre-sales and after-sales.

“There is an increasing number of public safety customers looking for interoperability between telecom and private networks (what we refer to as a converged network).

“With the new office, we will be able to show customers what a converged network looks like, which involves the demonstration of multiple technologies and platforms.”