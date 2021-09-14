eBook: Smarter workspaces guide

In 2020, many organisations were forced to adopt new ways of working as the COVID-19 pandemic had an unimaginable impact on the workplace. By the end of the first half of the year, an estimated 93% of global workers lived in countries with workplace closures in place, according to the International Labour Organisation. Research from Gartner predicts at least 48% of employees will continue to work remotely in some capacity after the pandemic.

With many workforces split between the office and home, hybrid workspace solutions have evolved to cater to employees who now work at any time and from any place. Organisations that evolve with this rapidly changing workplace will see the most benefit both now and in years to come, especially as there is continued uncertainty worldwide around the pandemic and economic pressure.

This eBook will help organisations to implement a hybrid workspace strategy based on three stages: