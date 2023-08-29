OpenAI steps into corporate with ChatGPT Enterprise

OpenAI introduces ChatGPT Enterprise.

Microsoft-backed OpenAI has introduced ChatGPT Enterprise, its generative artificial intelligence (AI) model for large-scale businesses.

Big tech companies have increasingly been investing in generative AI technologies since earlier this year, after the release of ChatGPT in November 2022.

In a statement, OpenAI says ChatGPT Enterprise offers enterprise-driven security and privacy, unlimited higher-speed GPT-4 access, longer context windows for processing longer inputs, advanced data analysis capabilities, as well as customisation options.

“We believe AI can assist and elevate every aspect of our working lives and make teams more creative and productive.”

OpenAI adds that businesses using ChatGPT Enterprise will have access to its data analysis platform, previously known as Code Interpreter.

Launched by OpenAI, text-based ChatGPT has the ability to interact in conversational dialogue form and provide responses that can appear human. It can also draft prose, poetry or computer code on command.

It is built on top of OpenAI’s GPT-3 family of large language models, and is fine-tuned with supervised and reinforcement learning techniques.

OpenAI says since launch, it has seen teams adopt ChatGPT in over 80% of Fortune 500 companies.

“We've heard from business leaders that they’d like a simple and safe way of deploying it in their organisation. Early users of ChatGPT Enterprise − such as Block, Canva, Carlyle, Estée Lauder Companies, PwC and Zapier − are using ChatGPT to craft clearer communications, accelerate coding tasks, rapidly explore answers to complex business questions, assist with creative work and much more.”

In the case of ChatGPT Enterprise, it is not trained by OpenAI on any business data or conversations, and its models do not learn from usage, according to the company.

ChatGPT Enterprise is SOC 2 compliant and all conversations will be encrypted in transit and rest, it states.

“Its new admin console lets businesses manage team members and offers domain verification, single sign-on and usage insights, which allow for large-scale deployment into enterprise.”

The company says any business looking to tailor ChatGPT can use its new shared chat templates to collaborate and build common workflows.

It notes it will soon add other features to its enterprise model, including customisation, availability for all team sizes, power tools and solutions for specific roles, such as data analysts, marketers and customer support.