Call for 50 local youths to join upskilling learnership

Forge Academy & Labs, SA’s self-proclaimed “Harvard for the fourth industrial revolution”, is looking for 50 young adults from Gauteng and Saldanha Bay, Western Cape, to participate in its paid-for upskilling learnership programme.

In a statement, Forge Academy says it’s offering learnerships to 30 young adults from Johannesburg and 20 from Saldanha Bay. They must be between the ages of 18 and 28.

The learnership, according to Forge Academy, will lay the foundations for 5G and cloud computing skills, which are in high demand in the ICT sector.

It will include a 5G foundations and networking course developed by Nokia Bell Labs, which was introduced post-launch of the Forge/Nokia 5G Future Lab in June.

“Forge Academy & Labs consistently provides opportunity to the youth of South Africa,” says COO Craig Clutty.

“We believe these programmes are essential in tackling youth unemployment and skills shortages. Help us spread the word to enrol as many students as we can.”

Located at The Gantry in Fourways, Johannesburg, Forge Academy serves as a 4IR hub for small businesses and an education training facility to equip students with the skills they need to participate in the digital age.

Supported by Freeport Saldanha Industrial Development Zone, the learnership will begin on 1 December and will be carried out over 12 months, for which students will receive a stipend.

Students will also receive an NQF level five qualification by the end of the learnership, says the statement.

For the cloud element of the learnership, Forge Academy has collaborated with the Amazon Web Services (AWS) re/Start programme to expand the career development training of its students.

The expanded curriculum will teach AWS cloud fundamentals, where learners will build Linux, Python, networking, security and relational database skills. Professional ICT mentors and accredited coaches will support learners throughout the programme.

Forge Academy states applicants must currently be unemployed, have a minimum education level of NQF4, a copy of a valid ID book, a CV, and proof of previous qualifications, including a grade 12 certificate.

In addition, youths living with a disability are encouraged to apply.

Click here to apply.