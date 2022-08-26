TransUnion’s BPO centre in hiring spree

From left to right: BPESA CEO Reshni Singh; DTIC’s Susan Mangole; Avesh Singh, VP of operations and head of TransUnion’s GCC Africa; and DTIC’s Manneo Matsane and Mandi van Rensburg.

Credit bureau TransUnion says its business process outsourcing (BPO) centre in SA has employed one person a day since opening a year ago.

The TransUnion Global Capability Centre Africa (GCC Africa) officially opened its virtual doors in March last year, with the aim to boost job creation in the country’s BPO sector.

In a statement, TransUnion says more than 500 South Africans have joined the business during this time. Of these, more than 70% are women, it states.

“TransUnion GCC Africa allows us to access the best technology and talent for the benefit of our entire global business,” says Avesh Singh, VP of operations and head of the GCC Africa.

“Our job creation story is testament to the investment we have made and the flexible, always-on workforce we have across all our markets.

“Our virtual model has enabled us to access even greater talent and diversity, and I am immensely proud of what we have achieved in little under a year-and-a-half – I look forward to witnessing our continued growth.”

Statistics SA confirmed this week that 33.9% of the country’s labour force remains unemployed.

As the country’s unemployment woes continue to be a sore point, the BPO sector has been identified as a catalyst in the fight against joblessness.

The South African BPO market is projected to reach $3.6 billion by 2027, growing at 13.2% during this period. The country has also been voted the most attractive BPO location in the world in 2022, together with India, according to the 2022 Ryan Strategic Advisory Front Office CX Omnibus Survey.

TransUnion’s virtual BPO facility in SA is part of its expanded network of GCCs, with other locations already established in India.

According to the company, GCC Africa offers a wide range of services, including contact centre, business process management, technology support and data analytics roles. Its teams provide support to TransUnion’s operations and customers in Africa and around the globe.

In addition, the centre has embarked on a skills development programme for local youth, and has partnered with government to welcome 60 learners every 12 months. At the end of the 12 months, they are absorbed into GCC Africa, using their skills in full-time employment.

As it continues to grow, the GCC Africa is hiring data analysts, financial analysts, IT specialists, network engineers, content creators and web developers, to provide high-value services around the world, the company reveals.

“South Africa has a wealth of talent across disciplines, with motivated people who are determined to succeed on the local and global stage,” says Eric Hess, TransUnion executive VP for global operations.

“TransUnion GCC Africa is a case study for how, by looking at innovative solutions, you can access new talent pools to build core capabilities with scale and speed that operate virtually.”