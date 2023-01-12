KnowBe4, CrowdStrike integrate to reduce human risk

KnowBe4, a provider of a simulated phishing platform, has integrated its new SecurityCoach product with the CrowdStrike Falcon platform.

The two companies say they are collaborating to help reduce high-risk behaviour by leveraging CrowdStrike’s security telemetry to uncover security incidents, which then trigger real-time security training through KnowBe4.

Stu Sjouwerman, CEO of KnowBe4, says this new integration aims to deliver real-time security coaching and advice based on when security incidents happen.



This real-time security coaching helps IT and security professionals develop a strong security culture and addresses high-risk security behaviour. They can configure real-time coaching campaigns to immediately deliver tips to their users when a security event is detected.

Geoff Swaine, VP of global programs, store and tech alliances at CrowdStrike, says the partnership will help his company provide bite-sized, personalised security awareness lessons based on enriched insights derived from the CrowdStrike Falcon platform.

"By seamlessly integrating CrowdStrike’s robust security data with KnowBe4's large library of curated coaching modules, we are empowering customers to minimise human risk, improve their security posture and stop breaches,” says Swaine.

KnowBe4 says it will provide step-by-step instructions and recommendations to help IT and security professionals achieve quick and pain-free integration and data syncing during the implementation process.