R1 million cash prize for 2022 MTN app of the year

The entries for the 11th instalment of the MTN Business App of the Year Awards are officially open and MTN is inviting developers to submit their original tech solutions.

The annual awards recognise local app development talent, providing entrants with an opportunity to showcase their skills in the technology space.

Past winners, notes MTN, have gone on to launch their apps internationally, been acquired by blue-chip corporates and become well-known locally.

The 2022 awards show will be a hybrid event taking place on 13 October, when the country’s “best digital developer” will walk away with the overall prize of R1 million.

Says Kholofelo Magagane, head of marketing at MTN Business: “While we provide the connectivity and the partnership, it is these innovators who provide the ideas, the apps and the solutions that the African continent and the world need.

“Together, we can help change our country and communities through passion and innovation. Being a telco has been our traditional business for years and journeying towards a techco is taking us into the future. We are moving into building leading digital solutions to benefit Africa, our continent.”

Last year, the Ambani Africa edtech app claimed the overall winner's spot. It also scooped the awards for the best South African solution, best gaming solution and best educational solution.

“The opportunities really are endless, as endless as South Africans’ imaginations, and their determination to overcome every obstacle in their path with passion and creative energy. We would like to see more new entrants and fresh talent taking part in this year’s MTN Business App of the Year competition,” notes Magagane.

The 2022 MTN Business App of the Year Awards categories are:

Best Consumer Solution

Best Enterprise Solution

Most Innovative Solution

Best Gaming Solution

Best Health Solution

Best Agricultural Solution

Best Educational Solution

Best Financial Solution

Best Hackathon Solution

Best “South African” Solution

Best Campus Cup Solution

Best African Solution

Huawei Category 15 – reserved for apps that were developed for the Huawei AppGallery, are HMS compatible or have integrated an HMS toolkit.

Magagane adds: “This platform continues year-on-year to uncover and celebrate local technology talent and out-of-the-box thinking that drives disruption and change. This is how MTN Business is changing the future of our continent: a developer echo-system that provides opportunities for our youth, and solutions for our people.”

Entries for the awards close on 9 September, after which the judging panel will start the shortlisting process.

To submit entries, click here.