Cape Town readies for Africa Tech Week

Cape Town will once again be the host city of the summit for Africa’s start-up community, Africa Tech Week, taking place from 2 to 5 May.

Held under the theme "Unleashing Africa’s tech giants”, the summit seeks to attract start-ups, small and medium enterprises, government, academia and civil society organisations focused on digital disruption.

It will also showcase innovation on the continent and opportunities available in the fourth industrial revolution (4IR).

This year’s summit will be headlined by newly-appointed communications and digital technologies minister Mondli Gungubele, according to a statement.

Also in the line-up is South African-born billionaire businessman and scientist Dr Patrick Soon-Shiong, who will deliver the virtual keynote on day two of the conference.

“The conference is a nod to the promise in an African business – both big and small ones,” says Ralf Fletcher, Africa Tech Week and Topco Media CEO.

“Africa Tech Week has always been a bridge that connects growing companies to the learnings they'd need as a prefix for improved innovation. However, it is now quintessential − attracting the entrepreneur wanting to sneak out from worn-out systems and revolutionise their sectors.”

Established in 2019, Sentech-sponsored Africa Tech Week’s discussions will focus on the future of artificial intelligence and how the continent is contributing to shaping that future.

Other keynote and panel discussions will focus on continental collaboration between African tech incubators and innovators, regulation keeping pace with innovation and how gaming is driving the continent’s digital economy.

“Sentech Africa Tech Week resonates with our culture of innovative value creation, and commitment to ensuring access to content and connectivity, as we evolve into a global leader in digital infrastructure, enabling connectivity and content delivery,” says Sentech CEO Mlamli Booi.

“We want the continent to be part of and benefit from that transformation,” he adds.

Other tech industry speakers who will participate in the event include Mactar Seck from the United Nations Economic Commission for Africa; Susan Oh, Taiwanese tech expert and founder of Copia Global; Ayanda Ngcebetsha, Microsoft data and AI director; and Joseph Ndaba from the Presidential Commission on 4IR.