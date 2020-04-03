Free access to COVID-19 legislative updates: Accurate and convenient for you

In these unprecedented times, interfacing with information quickly is critical and some of us are under constant pressure to remain up to date. We know this and so we’ve removed some of these barriers-to-knowledge – all in the hopes of shortening the gap between what you need to know and when you need to know it.

Sabinet takes great pride not only in the quality of content but also in its reliability.

We would like to help all stakeholders during the country’s lockdown and, if you navigate to our COVID-19 Legislation page, you’ll be able to access a variety of documents relevant to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic which we’re all experiencing.

We’ve dedicated this page to all legislation surrounding COVID-19 and here is where you’ll find various Gazettes related to the Disaster Management Act 57 of 2002 which outline government’s approach to handling this situation from a variety of different fronts.

The latest versions of the consolidated Act and Regulations can also be found here with yellow highlighting throughout the document to demonstrate which amendments are currently in force, as well as the associated gazettes and regulations.

On top of this, we’re also offering a special edition of free customised monitoring on COVID-19 legislative and policy developments. Sign up for free and receive COVID-19-related legislative and policy summaries with links to the relevant document sent straight to your inbox until 30 April 2020.

Scouring a wide range of sources, Sabinet’s Customised Monitoring Services alerts you to information that’s meaningful. We understand the need and importance of access to credible information in these times. With constantly updated, closely scrutinised information at your fingertips, it’s easy to stay abreast of what’s going on.

