Nominations open for Geekulcha’s Top 15 Young Geeks

Nominations for SA’s outstanding young technologists are now open in Geekulcha’s annual Top 15 Young Geeks awards.

Geekulcha is a knowledge-sharing and skills development network that connects “young, skilled, creative and ambitious tech minds” through its various initiatives.

The Top 15 Young Geeks awards were launched in 2017 to promote a ‘geek’ culture in South Africa and honour young technologists making notable moves within the tech space.

See also Top 15 young geeks announced

“This project helps us dissect into the local geek culture and let the world know of the young movers in the local tech ecosystem,” says Geekulcha COO Tiyani Nghonyama.

Last year’s winners include then 15-year-old Sifiso Nkabinde, a full stack developer with an interest in machine learning. Nkabinde attends various hackathons, winning the 2018 MTN TadHack Rising Star Award and being part of the team that took third place at the ITWeb Security Summit of the same year.

The 2020 Top 15 Young Geeks awards focus on celebrating young geeks who are building solutions that focus on improving society and encouraging inclusivity.

Nominees for the awards need to be under the age of 35. The nominations process is already open and closes on 30 April.

The Geekulcha team, including its Student Society chairpersons from 20 local tertiary institutions as well as industry and public sector partners, will narrow down the nominees to the top 15, who will receive certificates of recognition and prizes.

Special recognitions that will be given to 2020’s winners include:

Best Young Female Geek

Best Civic Tech Innovator

Social Innovator

Most Educative Geek

Ultimate GeekStar of 2020

The Top 15 Young Geek will be announced on 1 June. Nominations can be submitted here.

* Geekulcha’s 2020 Top 15 Young Geeks awards are run in association with ITWeb.