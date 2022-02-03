CSIR CEO’s contract renewed for second term

CSIR CEO Dr Thulani Dlamini.

The board of the Council for Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR) has unanimously agreed to renew the employment contract of its CEO, Dr Thulani Dlamini.

This extends Dlamini’s term in office for another five years.

Professor Thokozani Majozi, chairperson of the CSIR board, notes the CSIR has made significant strides under Dlamini’s leadership.

“Foremost among these is the repositioning of the organisation to align with the country’s industrial needs through the commercialisation of our technologies; transformation of the science, engineering and technology base within the CSIR; as well as the accentuation of our visibility and accessibility,” states Majozi.

While there is still more work to be done, the chairperson notes the CSIR now has demographic and gender representation at the highest levels of the scientific ladder, including the principal and chief researchers.

According to the CSIR, when the CEO commenced his tenure in 2017, his vision was to position the organisation to make a meaningful impact on industrial development in South Africa.

“This meant aligning the organisational strategy and operating model to respond to the needs of the private sector, whilst ensuring the organisation does not neglect its responsibility to support the creation of a capable State by working with government and other State-owned entities.”

With Dlamini at the helm, the CSIR says it has witnessed significant improvements in terms of the transformation of its leadership at the senior levels of the science, engineering and technology base.

He also streamlined its research development and innovation capabilities, fostered relationships with the private sector and international sectors, improved profitability and retained its record of accomplishment of good corporate governance, says the CSIR.

Says Dlamini: “I am honoured by the opportunity to continue leading the evolution of this prestigious organisation for the next five years, and I look forward to building on the progress and momentum of the past five years.

“The advent of COVID-19 has delayed the full implementation of our strategy; nonetheless, the next five years will see the CSIR further unlocking the potential of its innovations to make a difference, in collaboration with our partners in industry and government.”