White paper: IT executives express the need for true cloud ERP

To discover how cloud-based ERP systems support and accelerate growing organisations, NetSuite engaged senior IT executives in discussions on their technology evaluations. These executives shared insights on why they switched from on-premises to cloud-based systems, how the implementation process occurred, benefits they have experienced and lessons learned.

Throughout these interviews, participants commented on a prevailing theme: the marketplace is changing faster than ever before, and competitive pressures continue to mount. To keep pace in this dynamic environment and to lay the foundation for growth, firms are realising their historical processes and on-premises systems are not adequate. They need to modernise their IT infrastructure to provide the visibility and scalability necessary for growth.

These discussions underscored how cloud-based ERP systems enable businesses to respond to market dynamics through rapid scalability, access for distributed workforces and real-time visibility into the organisation from anywhere. They provide a full view of the customer, which equips employees at all levels with real-time information to support intelligent decision-making. Since cloud infrastructures flex with growth, the IT team is freed from the complex integrations and upgrades that can prevent businesses from outrunning the competition.