Comstor introduces Inspire Africa channel programme

Comstor Africa has introduced a new channel partner programme called Inspire Africa.

Its objective is to create new revenue opportunities for partners in Africa and to enable them to better service their client requirements, especially around remote working solutions.

Vincent Entonu, director at Comstor Africa, says companies are under pressure to implement ICT solutions that enable remote work during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“While this creates opportunities for the channel, the traditional way of managing the sales cycle is evolving to become more digital-centric," he says. "The lockdown in many countries is reinforcing this, with partners needing to find increasingly innovative ways to install, manage and support solutions for their customers.”

Inspire Africa is Comstor's new channel approach that consists of training and enablement, professional services, software-as-a-service and cross-vendor solutions.

"Inspire Africa provides the perfect platform to change the channel operating model into a more efficient one, befitting a digital-centric business environment that necessitates around the clock access to ICT solutions," says Entonu. "It provides immediate insight into and access to technologies that have been created to meet modern business demands. Both of which result in significant ,"



Inspire Africa is built around core vendor solution sets:



Cisco – secure remote working, business solutions and video conferencing;

Veritas – data replication and reducing the risk of data loss;

NetApp – enabling a hybrid cloud environment and becoming less reliant on physical applications;

Solarwinds – data security and aligning the requirements of Cisco, Veritas, and NetApp across industry verticals.

Comstor Africa will make these solutions available via its traditional channel model as well as through digital options.

Customers and partners will be able to book virtual sessions on the Inspire Africa self-service portal, which will feature a visual dashboard that tracks the progress with training and enablement, as well access to vendor promotions and incentives.