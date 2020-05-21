KuppingerCole Leadership Compass

As a global analyst, KuppingerCole has been helping IT professionals make informed purchasing decisions since 2004. This year, SailPoint is proud to be named KuppingerCole’s overall leader for IGA (Identity Governance and Administration) once again.



SailPoint was recognised for strengths in the following areas:

Strong integrated Identity Provisioning and Access Governance capabilities;

Strong support for identity and access intelligence;

Integration capabilities with other provisioning systems and SRM out-of-the-box;

Well thought out and user-friendly interfaces; and

Strong and effective governance focused marketing messaging.

If you would like to download their Leadership Compass Report to get insights into the IGA market and find out how SailPoint’s SaaS solution goes beyond core governance with intelligent capabilities like:

Access insights

Recommendations

Access modelling

Cloud governance

Policy-driven self-service

Please complete the form to receive your free copy.