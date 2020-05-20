Securicom is designated a Fortinet Expert

Leading cyber security solutions developer Fortinet has acknowledged South Africa-based managed IT security services company, Securicom, as a Fortinet Expert, making it one of only four companies in Africa to achieve this level on the global developer’s stringent MSSP Partner Programme.

Cyber security breaches are on the rise and companies are obliged to secure critical infrastructure to protect critical information and ensure compliance with legislation. Technology resellers and system integrators are entering the market to address this growing demand for hardware, software and engineering inclusive security services. But not all of them are created equal.

Designation as a Fortinet Expert is reserved for proven Fortinet Solution experts that can deliver the full spectrum of Fortinet solutions and have a team of highly trained and certified Fortinet specialists that are able to manage the most complex customer deployments.

Fortinet’s expanded and redesigned security portfolio comprises the broadest, most integrated and highly automated security solutions in the world. These new solutions are designed to meet the security demands of organisations – today and tomorrow – with the fastest and most advanced hardware and software engineering, most deeply integrated solutions and expansive portfolio in the security market (https://www.fortinet.com).

Fortinet Expert level is the highest ranking that a partner can achieve without being a global company. Securicom, head quartered in South Africa, has offices in Johannesburg, Cape Town and Namibia, and has customers across the world.

“It is a great source of pride that Securicom has been elevated to the highest level possible on Fortinet’s MSSP Partner Programme for a non-global company. Having met stringent criteria, we are acknowledged for our capacity to deliver the length and breadth of Fortinet’s solutions.

“The greatest advantage for companies outsourcing their IT security to Securicom is that it provides them with access to a team of dedicated engineers who not only have the necessary skillset to do the job well, but who also understand the importance of understanding the methods and motivation behind attacks. With us, our clients have peace of mind, with around-the-clock monitoring, qualified management and support, as well as tried and tested technologies. We eat, sleep and drink IT security, and we have been doing so for over two decades,” says Richard Broeke, Managing Director: Securicom.

Securiom provides a range of fully managed solutions that are hosted and maintained upstream to conserve bandwidth and minimise risks.

Securicom’s services are offered on a subscription basis so there is no capital outlay for its clients. All of Securicom’s solutions are managed and monitored 24x7x365 by a team of specialists to deliver comprehensive protection against cyber security threats. Securicom’s solutions include e-mail, endpoint and Web protection, network security and cyber security monitoring.