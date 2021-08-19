Pick n Pay transforms IT services with 4me, Blue Turtle

Pick n Pay IT, the centralised IT division of the African retail giant, has recently partnered with IT solutions partner, Blue Turtle Technologies, and 4me to deploy 4me’s next-generation ESM (enterprise service management) solution. With the 4me platform, Pick n Pay is looking to speed up the transition from a pure IT service management (ITSM) model to an all-encompassing SaaS-based ITSM and ESM platform, and streamline the collaboration between support teams, external service providers and consumers of the IT services.

"Working with Blue Turtle, we are using 4me as a tool to improve our overall service delivery, change the way our stores and users interact and collaborate with our support teams, and create an environment that improves the delivery of IT services that have a direct impact on our overall customer services,” said Marius Wiese at Pick n Pay IT. “Thus far, the process has been seamless, and, after planning and mapping out the deployment of the 4me platform, we were able to switch our 450 support experts and 104 support teams over onto the system within one day. The quick and easy development of small system integrations and onboarding of other business units have provided us with an agile approach in taking on new services."

4me, a Gartner Peer Insight Customers’ Choice 2021 winner, combines ITSM with ESM and SIAM capabilities, making it possible for all internal departments, such as IT, HR and facilities, to work together and seamlessly integrate with external and managed service providers. Notably, with a focus on ESM, the SaaS-based platform combines previously disparate IT service requests from multiple environments and enables full workflow automation across all aspects of an organisation.

Blue Turtle is currently in the process of assisting Pick n Pay in leveraging 4me as a tool to enhance its service catalogues, user profiles and sites while adding a defined service layer for managing incidents, requests and changes within its IT systems. With 4me, the retail giant is already starting to see the benefit of 4ME, due to the ease of use of the tool and speed of third-party system integrations that was done as part of the set-up and implementation.

“As a long-time customer of Blue Turtle, Pick n Pay continues to impress us with their appetite for modern technologies that at every stage focus on better service delivery to their customers and consumers. With 4me, they aren't just ensuring their IT teams can keep the lights on, but that they can more effectively manage their third-party providers and take better advantage of technologies that feed into their continuous digital transformation,” added Martyn Healy, CTO at Blue Turtle Technologies.

To learn more about Blue Turtle and 4me click here.

