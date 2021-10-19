BUSINESS TECHNOLOGY MEDIA COMPANY
MCI Consultants maintains its level one B-BBEE status

Issued by MCI
Johannesburg, 19 Oct 2021
MCI Consultants, a leading provider of software solutions to medium and large-sized corporations, today announced it has achieved a level one B-BBEE rating for the third consecutive year. 

“Meaningful transformation in the ICT sector remains a priority for our organisation and as such we are committed to making a positive contribution to the growth and economic well-being of all South Africans,” says MCI Director Aliki Droussiotis.

MCI’s commitment to empowerment in South Africa includes investment into staff training, external bursaries as well as investments in enterprise and supplier development.

"We have worked very hard to maintain our rating and are very proud of this achievement.” continued Droussiotis.

For more information, please contact Aliki Droussiotis aliki@mci.co.za MCI tel: (011) 454 3420.

Editorial contacts
MCI Gabbi DeBrito (+27) 011 454 3420 (ext 105) g.debrito@mci.co.za
