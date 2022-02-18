Accelerator finalists compete for R3m seed funding

The Innovation Hub has announced 36 finalists for the 2021 Gauteng Accelerator Programme (GAP) Innovation Competition.

Now in its 10th year, the GAP Innovation Competition aims to foster innovation in the fields of ICT, bioscience, medical, green economy and the township economy.

Over the past decade, the programme has provided R22 million in seed funding and helped to launch 116 businesses through incubation support, says The Innovation Hub.

An independent panel of judges selects finalists based on business strategy, use of technology and the societal impact of technology solutions submitted.

The winners from each category will be incubated at The Innovation Hub’s various business incubators and receive specialist product development support, which consists of a share of R3 million in seed funding.

This includes intensive training during the year-long course of the competition, exposing them to workshops in entrepreneurship, business model development, funding channels, pitching workshops, product pricing methods, effective presentation skills and the composition of effective teams.

From a smart electricity system that could help to avoid load-shedding, to a hygienic toilet lid that can prevent infections, the 2021 finalists of the GAP Innovation Competition have developed a diverse range of novel ideas and business solutions with the potential to be industry game-changers, says Innovation Hub CEO Pieter Holl.

“We have been highly-impressed by the 2021 cohort of GAP Innovation Competition candidates, who have all demonstrated the depth of innovative ideas and ingenuity that our country has to offer. It has been a privilege to watch them thrive and participate in our business basics programme to prepare for their journey ahead, even amidst the challenging circumstances of the pandemic. We expect to see great things from them in the future,” notes Holl.

“An important factor in bridging the innovation chasm is the continuous establishment of collaborations and partnerships within the national system of innovation, such as we have with The Innovation Hub in the GAP programme.”

Among the 2021 finalists is Matilda Rakabe of Mat JZN Trading, a candidate in the township economy category, who designed the hygienic toilet lid.

Competing in the ICT category is Wakoomulla, a mobile phone e-wallet that allows customers to make their purchases either via its app, or through its USSD system, without the use of cash, cards, or EFTs.

Finally, renewable energy company Internet of Energy is a competitor in the green economy category. It offers an answer to alleviating some of the country’s electricity woes, with an internet-based energy solution that can monitor the status of the national grid and automatically switch-off all non-essential appliances in the home, to help prevent load-shedding.

TheTechnology Innovation Agency(TIA), a partner of the programme, plays a role in supporting the translation of SA’s knowledge resources into sustainable bio-based solutions that address societal challenges while contributing to sustainable economic growth.

“In our partnership with GAP, we focus on the innovations in the biosciences and medical sectors,” says Senisha Moonsamy, head of innovation skills and enterprise development, and head of the Global Cleantech Innovation Programme SA at TIA.

“This is in line with TIA’s commitment to delivering on the Department of Science and Innovation’s bio-economy strategy.”

The winning entrepreneurs for 2021 will be announced at the virtual event on 24 February 2022.