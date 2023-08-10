Rubrik acquires Laminar to accelerate cloud data security

Rubrik and Laminar will enable customers to be proactive in the fight against cyber attacks.

Rubrik has signed an agreement to acquire Laminar, a data security posture management (DSPM) platform. The combination will create the industry’s first complete cyber resilience offering of its kind by bringing together cyber recovery and cyber posture across enterprise, cloud and SaaS. This acquisition supports Rubrik’s leadership position as one of the pre-eminent data security platforms and furthers the company’s mission to secure the world’s data, says Rubrik. Terms of the deal were not disclosed.

“Rubrik and Laminar share a common vision that cyber resilience is the next frontier in data security,” said Mike Tornincasa, Chief Business Officer at Rubrik. “Laminar’s technology, ability to execute and vision make it a perfect complement to our strategy and innovative roadmap. Together, our teams will create an integrated offering that gives customers the benefits of cyber recovery and cyber posture capabilities, and positions them to be resilient in their fight against cyber attacks.”

“There is a dark side to digital transformation in the form of shadow data, and more businesses are realising they can’t protect against what they can’t see – leaving them vulnerable to cyber attacks,” said Amit Shaked, CEO and co-founder of Laminar. “We have found synergy with Rubrik, a company that cares just as deeply about ensuring that customers are prepared against the inevitable. The combination of cyber posture and cyber recovery will help create a cyber resilient future where organisations can take on any threat, at any stage of the attack.”

One of the biggest challenges organisations face today is low visibility into data across increasingly fragmented environments. According to a recent Rubrik Zero Labs State of Data Security report, more than half (51%) of organisations cite visibility differences as a top issue contributing to misalignment between IT and security teams. Further, according to the Gartner Hype Cycle for Data Security, 2023: “As data proliferates across the cloud, organisations must identify privacy and security risks with a single product. DSPM will transform how they identify business risks that result from data residency, privacy and security risks.”

Laminar combines cloud-native design with deep security expertise to provide the visibility and control organisations need to protect their most sensitive data. Together, Rubrik and Laminar will further enable customers to be even more proactive in the fight against cyber attacks and provide businesses with cyber resilience. Key benefits to customers include:

Proactively improve cyber posture to stop cyber attacks before they happen by knowing where all of an organisation’s data lives, who has access to the data and how it’s being used.

Expand focus beyond just network and endpoint security to include cloud and data security.

Prepare for more sophisticated cyber threats with AI-driven technology.

“CISOs are under increased pressure to ensure their organisations are protected from sophisticated cyber attacks. Yet the traditional cyber security solutions they rely on lack visibility into where sensitive data lives," said Marene Allison, Former CISO, Johnson & Johnson and Rubrik CISO Advisor Board Member. "One of the ways to keep businesses from being vulnerable to bad actors is to leverage cyber posture and cyber recovery, as both are required to achieve complete cyber resilience."

Rubrik continues global expansion with new R&D centre

To fuel cyber security innovation, Rubrik will also leverage the Laminar team to create an R&D centre in Tel Aviv, Israel. This will build on the company’s existing R&D centres in Bangalore, India and Palo Alto, California. Rubrik is thrilled to welcome and join forces with the incredibly talented and innovative team at Laminar to accelerate a shared data security vision and deliver even greater value to customers.