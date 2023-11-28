ZTE shines at Libya International Telecom and IT Exhibition 2023, shaping digital innovation

ZTE booth at Libya International Telecom and IT Exhibition 2023.

ZTE Corporation (0763.HK / 000063.SZ), which positions itself as a global leading provider of ICT solutions, announced its successful participation in the Libya International Telecom and IT Exhibition 2023.

The exhibition, held in the capital city, Tripoli, is a key event in the ICT field in Libya. With a dedicated focus on integrating trends from both public and private sectors, the exhibition serves as a platform to showcase advancements in telecommunications and IT. This year, the event witnessed active participation, with over 180 exhibitors and 30 000 visitors contributing to its success.



Under the theme of "Shaping Digital Innovation in Libya", ZTE unveiled a diverse array of smart terminal products to major operators. Featured innovations included the latest generation of RedMagic 8S Pro, Nubia NEO 5G/Z50S Pro/Z50 Ultra, 5G MIFI U50 Pro/MU5002, Nubia Neovision AR glasses, Nubia 3D PAD and more.

Furthermore, within a dedicated uSmartNet exhibition area, ZTE comprehensively demonstrated the VMAX end-to-end intelligent analysis and boundary positioning capabilities using the RAIS application. This collaborative effort marks the advent of a new era in intelligent operations for Libyan operators.

Moreover, ZTE extended a special invitation to a "smart robot dog" as a guest at this exhibition, presenting a large-scale intelligent show to the citizens of Libya. Visitors flocked to watch and capture moments at the ZTE exhibition area, and the ZTE smart robot dog show quickly became a hot topic on Facebook.



ZTE Libya CEO Lu Biao introduces the booth to customers.

"This exhibition has not only effectively promoted communication opportunities for our company within the Libyan communication community, engaging with operators, partners, subcontractors, universities and more, but also established a positive brand image for our company throughout Libya. We expect to strengthen co-operation with various operators in Libya as we join forces to further contribute to the development of the Libyan communication network."

ZTE team's group photo at the event.

ZTE is committed to sustaining its role as a "driver of digital economy" and, together with partners, continues to promote digital transformation and contribute to the ICT development in Libya.