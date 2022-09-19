MACmobile launches online training platform for FIELDForce product suite

MACmobile, leading provider of purpose-built and adaptable end-to-end cloud-based FMCG value chain solutions and platforms, has launched FIELDLearning, an online learning management system (LMS) training platform. The LMS offers training on the entire FIELDForce suite of products, on demand on any device, with engaging video and text-based content, competency quizzes and language conversion capabilities. This significantly augments customer support, improves accessibility and cost-effectiveness of training on MACmobile products and enhances learning retention.

“Historically, we have always offered face-to-face training on our products, but with COVID-19, this obviously was no longer possible. We also had other challenges, including being limited to training only one client per week per trainer, alongside the cost to our client that was associated with travelling and accommodation. Customers were waiting for longer periods to get the training they needed, so the lockdowns were a catalyst for the development of our new online LMS training portal,” says Jaco Ras, Chief Technology Officer at MACmobile.

FIELDLearning enables users to register and enrol in courses that are relevant to them based on the modules they will be using in the various FIELDForce applications and access the training on demand. This means that multiple users from multiple clients can be trained simultaneously and can do the modules at a time that suits them.

This not only improves access to training, but the efficiency of the process, as people do not need to be pulled away from their important daily tasks for training. It also removes the cost and time constraints involved with training, which have historically been a barrier to adoption of the products.

The courses are intelligently structured to ensure a logical flow of learning that enhances the product experience. After each course is done, users must complete a competency quiz to demonstrate their knowledge and understanding and may only move on to the next module once they pass the quiz. Reporting is also available to monitor training progress, attendance and competency for complete line of sight into the training process.

FIELDLearning brings together the best of virtual and personal training models, with online content combined with milestone meetings to check in on progress, provide advice and answer any questions that businesses and users may have on understanding how the MACmobile modules will adapt to their business environment.

“With FIELDLearning, there are no bottlenecks to accessing training, and no need to rush the training. It has become a seamless and cost-effective process. There is also an element of gamification and competition among participants to see who can perform better. Together, these factors lead to improved retention of information and ultimately to an improved user and product experience,” concludes Ras.